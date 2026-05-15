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Which Supplements DON'T Work, and the Few That Do.

I spoke with Bryce Hanna to try and clear up a lot of the noise around supplements and diet, often generated by people trying to sell you things.
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Most people approach supplements the same way they approach prescription medicine: someone recommends it, they take it, and they hope for the best. In this episode, I sit down with Bryce Hanna, a student of biochemistry and nutrition who has spent years asking a different set of questions: Does this actually do what it claims to do? For this person? At this dose? In this context?

The conversation covers a remarkable amount of ground: from why a dollar box of baking soda may outperform a $50 pre-workout supplement, to the methylation cycle and what your MTHFR gene variant actually means for your personality, your mental health, and whether you need to do anything about it.

Topics Covered

  • Baking soda as a performance supplement

  • Why there is no meaningful line between a supplement and a drug

  • MTHFR gene variants: what the methylation cycle does, what under- and over-methylation look like in a person

  • Homocysteine, histamine, and the markers that reveal your methylation status better than genetic tests

  • Why multivitamins don’t reduce all-cause mortality — and the role of iron in driving that outcome

  • Antioxidants as mitochondria-to-nucleus signaling disruptors — and the Vitamin E lung cancer data

  • Magnesium: ATP stability, the calcium threshold mechanism, and why deficiency looks like anxiety

  • Sodium, pregnancy, and the Tom Brewer protocol for preventing miscarriage

  • Phosphorus from fertilizers: how its increase relative to calcium is calcifying arteries and possibly the pineal gland

  • Ruminant digestion: why grass-fed cattle are essentially on a ketogenic diet, and why industrial farming reverses this

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Foundational Assembly (Limited Members):

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Bryce Hanna can be found here:

X: @photobiogenesis

Bryce’s website & articles: multiflora-herbs.com

Patreon: patreon.com/photobiogenesis

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