FH Podcast Episode 1 | Ahmad Ammous MD

We have finally recorded our first podcast episode!

As you may be able to tell, this is still a work in progress with respect to recording, editing, and preparation of the videos.

I’m looking forward to hearing all of your feedback, positive and negative. I’ve got a lot to learn about this medium and how to best approach it. So, please let me know in the comments below, private message, or by e-mail at rmdllc@proton.me

Full episode will be available for all to view on our Youtube Channel (@ Found-Health) in about a weeks time.

Dr. Ahmad Ammous is an internal medicine physician based in Boston, who is trying to escape his hospitalist job by taking his interests, discoveries, and non-mainstream treatment approaches to those who seek to truly improve their health without the use of prescription drugs.

I’ve known him for quite a number of years, and am grateful that he wanted to be the first guest on the new podcast.

We discussed Dr. Ammous’ journey through diet, quantum biology, and spirituality. We also touched on the problems with medical education, the broader contributions of society to the decline of medicine, and the role of AI in our own research.

Dr. Ammous can be found on X (@AmmousMD) and Instagram (@Ammous_MD), as well as on his website https://ammousmd.com/