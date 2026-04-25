A Better Practice for Patients AND Doctors

UPDATE: You may have noticed a slowdown in new episodes of the podcasts, because there are a lot exciting things going on in the background.

I am actively hiring a social media manager who can transcribe the work from Substack onto X/Instagram accounts. This seems particularly appropriate since we will be clipping podcast episodes for other platforms The more I read and research, the more I want to read. I don’t want to waste time trying to figure out how to translate this important work into the formats the other platforms thrive on. Time to evolve!

I’ve also been recording many episodes in the background, just getting around to editing them has been challenging. Also in the market for someone who can edit/clip the material. If you know anyone, send them my way! Foundationalhealthllc@pm.me

Future Podcast Guests: Dr. Stu Fischbein - an Ob/Gyn of 40 years who long ago shifted his practice from the hospital to the home. Advocating for midwife-led, low-intervention and home birth approaches. He’s known for supporting spontaneous vaginal delivery of breech and twin births. Dr. Nathan Riley - a young Ob/Gyn who left the standard hospital system to practice more holistic, integrative and autonomy-focused approach to birth. He collaborates with midwives and emphasizes childbirth as a natural and spiritual process, with low-intervention home birth approach. Bryce Hanna - known on twitter as photobiogenesis , and I would describe him as a biochemist above anything else. But, he is unique for several reasons including a deep understanding of nutrition, pharmacology, herbalism, and naturalism. I’m drawn to his work for his attention to detail and nuance when discussing all of the above.



Early full video releases of the podcast are available to paying supporters of this venture. Episodes will be available for all to view on Youtube and Rumble, or in audio on Spotify and other platforms about a week later.

If you want to be present during the live recording as an audience member who can also ask questions of the guests at the end, let me know in a comment below, a private message or e-mail me at rmdllc@proton.me with subject line: seminar.

Conversation with Dr. Deep

On this episode we discuss how Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti transitioned from traditional healthcare to a concierge model that prioritizes patient and physician satisfaction.

Some may scoff at this, but a healthy and happy doctor = a healthy and happy patient.

In the current healthcare landscape, many patients find themselves feeling overlooked and doctors feel trapped by systemic inefficiencies. To fix this Dr. Deep created a concierge digital health confronts the challenges of healthcare professionals to restore joy and fulfillment in practice.

Dr. Deep’s journey led him to establish a nationwide concierge practice, Velocity Health, which aims to redefine patient and physician experiences.

On this episode we discuss:

His Breaking Point: Transitioning from Traditional Medicine

Dr. Deep transition from conventional practice was driven by a profound sense of moral harm he witnessed in the healthcare system.

Why Foundational Health Matters

The shift to foundational health emphasizes personalized care rather than generic protocols. Dr. Deep believes that healthcare should be built around the individual, focusing on holistic wellness rather than merely treating symptoms.

Overcoming Challenges in a Concierge Model

Establishing a concierge practice presents unique challenges, especially in navigating healthcare regulations and financial models. Dr. Deep discusses the corporate practice of medicine laws that dictate how healthcare can be delivered, as well as the venture capital and private equity world that seeks to milk the healthcare cow.

The Importance of Autonomy and Meaning

A significant theme in the discussion was the autonomy physicians gain in a concierge model. Dr. Deep emphasizes that having control over practice allows for meaningful interactions with patients, which is crucial in combating burnout.