Remnant | MD
Remnant | MD
On RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary
8
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:53
-25:53

On RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary

Feb 19, 2025
8
2
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this episode

Remnant | MD
Remnant | MD
On a mission to understand the connections between traditional medical wisdom and modern human physiology.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Dialogue | Weaponized Weather and Your Health [Audio]
Monologues | 4. Heart Disease & Cholesterol
Monologues | 3. The Root Cause of Disease
Monologues | 2. What Is A Virus?
Monologues | 1. This I believe.
First Audio Transmission: An Announcement.