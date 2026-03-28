Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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The Human Side of Medicine w/ Dr. Kavoosi | Episode 2

As a doctor you have a responsibility to attend to the human within you as much as you do for the human sitting across from you. Otherwise, you both suffer.
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode, we explore the profound challenges and opportunities faced by healthcare professionals, especially in emergency settings. Our discussion emphasizes maintaining humanity amid high-stress environments and integrating spiritual hygiene into medical practice for personal and patient well-being.

Key Topics:

  • The dichotomy in healthcare: short appointments vs. emergency demands

  • Managing nervous system dysregulation after intense shifts

  • Practices for recovery and maintaining emotional resilience, including breathwork and boundaries

  • The importance of spiritual hygiene to metabolize stress

  • The role of purpose and meaning in sustaining healthcare providers

  • How to set effective personal boundaries to preserve vitality

  • The impact of societal and systemic influences on medical practice and ego

  • The dangers of over-reliance on pharmaceuticals and peptides as shortcuts

  • The importance of understanding oneself to foster health and happiness

  • The cultural shift needed for medicine to serve with compassion and humility

Timestamps:


02:26 - The focus on human connection and personal transformation in healthcare
06:23 - The systemic limits of time in primary care vs. emergency rooms
09:20 - Internal nervous system regulation and spiritual hygiene practices
12:00 - Developing awareness through breath and behavioral tools
15:26 - The garden analogy: tending to different aspects of the self
16:51 - The importance of recognizing and nurturing the soul in health
22:34 - Societal influences, information overload, and seeking truth
29:24 - The impact of systemic and industry incentives on healthcare practice
33:47 - Conspiracy, trust, and the power of collective intention
43:05 - The systemic issues around medical training, ego, and professional identity
49:58 - The risks of pharmaceuticals, peptides, and short cuts in health
66:30 - Balancing modern medicine with foundational lifestyle and spiritual principles
74:38 - The significance of personal sovereignty and understanding one’s true self
78:43 - Embracing the universe within and the importance of self-compassion

Connect with Kaveh:

This episode underscores the importance of integrating self-awareness, spiritual hygiene, and a grounded purpose into healthcare to foster resilience and genuine healing—for ourselves and our patients.

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