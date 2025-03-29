Remnant | MD
The Law of Natural Healing | 4 - General Physiology
The Law of Natural Healing | 4 - General Physiology

Avicenna's Canon of Medicine, Volume 1 - General Medicine
Mar 29, 2025
1
For the continuation of the Lawn of Natural Healing series, we will be doing this in audio format.

In this part we discuss Lecture 6 of the first Volume concerning General Medicine. This lecture is concerned with general physiology as outline from Avicenna’s perspective.

Let me know in the comments below what you think of this format, and any comments on …

