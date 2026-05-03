Foundational Health

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Jamie Andrews | Rethinking Disease Transmission

In this episode, I speak with one of the frontier figures in the Virology debate (Virus vs. No virus).
May 03, 2026
∙ Paid

In 1918, the U.S. Navy locked 100 healthy men in a room with 100 people with the flu. They had them cough into each other’s faces. Swabbed infected mucus into healthy nostrils. Rubbed it in their eyes. Made them shake hands, embrace, share breath at point-blank range.

But, nobody got sick.

They ran it again with 100 different volunteers. Nothing. They ran it a third time on a different island.

Same result.

A century later, researchers tried again — this time armed with PCR machines, electron microscopes, genome sequencers, and billions of dollars in pharmaceutical infrastructure.

To the surprise of the researchers, they were unsuccessful in transmitting a cold.

This episode is probably going to ruffle some feathers. Good.

In This Episode

I sat down for over two hours with Jamie Andrews — a man who came to virology with no skin in the game, no career to protect, no grant to renew, and no patients depending on him.

What he found, by simply asking the questions will reframe how you think about every diagnosis and test result.

Topics Covered

  • Challenges to contagion studies from 1917 to present

  • Limitations of microscopy and laboratory methods in detecting viruses

  • The influence of narrative and storytelling in scientific research

  • The role of psychological effects like nocebo in disease perception

  • Critical analysis of PCR testing and its implications for public health The limitations and misconceptions of PCR and genetic testing

  • The concept of viruses as information rather than pathogens

  • The importance of terrain and holistic health in disease prevention

  • The role of charge and electromagnetism in cellular processes

  • The critique of mainstream microbiology and virology

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