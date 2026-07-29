Recording of First Q&A with Remnant | MD

Thankfully, our first Q&A went down without a hitch.

The only complaint I heard was that there was a lag in the video feed, but exiting and rejoining the livestream fixed that problem for most.

Moving forward live Q&As will occur on the last Sunday of every month at 10AM CST/CDT. Thus, our next one will be on August 30th at 10AM.

If you can attend live, awesome!

If not, there is a chat thread in which you can leave a question. I will try to get through as many of the questions as possible.

Especially useful if you don’t want to forget the question in the weeks leading up to the livestream.

Either way, bring your questions! I certainly enjoyed thinking through them in real-time and being in direct service to those who make Foundational Health possible.

Live Q&As are available to paid subscribers only.

Additional benefits include access to the entire archive of almost 200 articles on health and disease, and early access to new podcast episodes.

Paid supporters can also recommend podcast guests for the show. You can do so in this chat thread: