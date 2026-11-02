Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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We inherit a lot more than genes | Martin Picard

A mitochondrial scientist on the dogma inside modern biology, the return of the vital force, and why you can be sick with a perfect scan.
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Remnant | MD
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Martin Picard, PhD, is a Professor of Behavioral Medicine and Director of the Mitochondrial Psychobiology Group, specializing in how stress, emotions and lived experiences affect mitochondria. His lab at Columbia University has spent more than a decade mapping the connection between mind and mitochondria, and he co-directs Columbia’s Science of Health p…

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