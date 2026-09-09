Understanding Disease Through a New Lens

With Patrick Coles, we dove into a thought-provoking discussion about the nature of disease and its relationship with toxins in the body. The dialogue unravels the complexities surrounding tumors and how they might not just be signs of disease, but rather protective adaptations by the body.

Disease as Damage and Dysfunction

Remnant begins by challenging the notion that disease strictly equates to end-stage damage. He suggests that conditions like ulcerative colitis, while serious, can still exhibit signs of reversibility. This perspective leads to a broader discussion on how the body responds to various toxins.

Tumors: Symptoms or Protective Adaptations?

Patrick introduces the concept that tumors, particularly brain tumors, might serve as protective adaptations rather than mere indicators of disease. He notes a fascinating statistical anti-correlation between brain tumors and Alzheimer’s—indicating that individuals who have had brain tumors may actually have a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s. This assertion opens up a new way of viewing tumors, as potential protective mechanisms.

“In this theory, believe it or not, a brain tumor would actually be considered protective.” – Patrick Coles

The Role of Toxins in Cancer

The conversation deepens as they explore how tumors may actually be sequestering harmful toxins. Patrick shares insights that brain tumors contain lipid droplets, which are storage sites for fat-soluble toxins. He argues that this may reflect the body’s strategic response to manage toxin overload, especially given the brain’s protective blood-brain barrier.

Rethinking Tumor Removal

The discussion also touches on the implications of tumor removal. In early-stage cancers, removing a tumor might yield positive outcomes, as these tumors might primarily serve as storage for toxins. However, in late-stage cases, the narrative shifts. Tumors may play a critical role in detoxification, leading to the complex question of whether surgical removal is beneficial or detrimental.

“The cancer tumor in late stage would actually be playing a central role in the body’s detoxification.” – Patrick Coles

Early releases of podcast episodes are available to all paid subscribers. Stay tuned for the public release on our Youtube Channel.