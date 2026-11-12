Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Lucas Nascario's avatar
Lucas Nascario
1d

Thank you for pointing out the No Virus op. So many “truthers” are still falling for that deception.

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ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
2d

Delightful. Just came in from 2 1/2 hours of clearing brush--on this penultimate day of being able to get Vit. D at my latitude, and 4 hours yesterday doing the same.. Also I took your temperament "quiz" last month--ended with sanguine. But, I wondered, how much of that rests upon my being a believing Christian?

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