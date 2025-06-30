Foundational Health

John Glib
5h

Dear Remnant, I would like to comment on the venture you set out for yourself by writing this substack. As a general practitioner in Europe I was interested to see the kind of arguments used by substack writers with an anti-modern medicine stance. This interest comes from reading Ivan Illich his critique on medicine which I highly recommend. You will find however that his procedure is very different from yours. It seems that you are still operating from within the “technology” mindset which can be summarized as believing that one is in control of his or her circumstances. I am sure it would amuse you to read this, and would definitely recommend his book medical nemesis “limits to medicine”.

I want to thank you for introducing me to the story of the “remnant” in your about page. It is a narrative which has a strong flavour to my taste. I, unfortunately am afraid that you are starting to preach for the masses instead of the remnants. Especially by starting a business of private consultations you have confirmed to me the worry that ultimately, alternative or “traditional” medicine is always about making money too.

I took the time to write you a comment because you wrote that you are thankful of substack for the interesting feedback you get. And I agree that this is a great good of Substack. Reading through your comment sections however, I primarily see people praising you and no constructive criticism. This has probably to do with the paywall. In the few cases where there is criticism I belief your handling of the criticism is emotional and not factual.

This is in line with the tone in some of your paragraphs where there is little room for doubt and much confidence in criticizing the establishment. This seems to be in vogue in our times of hate and polarization. I like to remember a saying I think by Tolstoy; if people don’t listen to the truth it is because it hasn’t been said with kindness. Speak kind, and your words will reach further.

Coming from the establishment I have no further intend to defend it, except for saying that the reality of helping about 20 patients a day makes you realize that most people don’t come to the doctor to change their lives but because they want the quickest fix for the misery they are in. I believe I have read somewhere that you are trained as a radiologist and just want to warn you when you start to do consultations; the people you will see will be the happy few that are able and open to change their lives. I am referring back to Medical Nemesis for a further exploration of this problem.

Dear Remnant, I did enjoy reading your essays and will certainly continue to reflect on some hypothesis you introduced. But for now I return to the world of pragmatism in dealing with suffering, sound evidence if available and kindness without prejudice to the people I meet.

(For discussions on “evidence based medicine” I recommend the substack Sensible medicine)

