Foundational Health is the new name of this publication.

Why?

I think it captures the essence of my contemporary philosophy to health & disease.

I don’t believe that the vast majority of the population (which is urban) suffers from illness because they are physiologically imperfect, or that Creation’s goal is for us to kill one another. The drive to harm one another, whether between cellular life, plants, mammals, or humans, is a manifestation of imperfect beings captured by satanic impulses.

Even amongst cellular life like bacteria, those that exhibit homicidal behavior are quickly relegated to niche environments.

I don’t just mean amongst humans that use antibiotics against bacteria.

I mean everywhere. The whole of the natural world is consumed and recycled by fungi. No surprise that a large number of our naturally derived antimicrobials come from fungi.

And in higher life, those who abuse God’s creation must become tyrannical or ostracized. Sharks. Cats. Primates. Humans.

Which means, I don’t believe the concepts that are downstream to this assumption.

Infectious disease. Oncology. Immune systems. For starters.

These are the narrow-minded abstractions of motivated humans. Who figured out how to capture the hearts and minds of the intelligentsia.

As we know, it’s not very costly to buy off a professor, or a lab, or a university. Depending on your means.

I believe in a different model of life, health, and illness.

One that I aim to capture in my forthcoming book, Foundational Health.

The solution proposed in this book is the Foundational Health approach.

First, some things I believe:

You can only help those that are ready to help themselves Doctors are not the source of healing, they are the guides No real healing can happen without the patient’s buy-in even if that’s just the patient remembering to take their meds

There is more to health than diet and exercise and, more to life than meat and bones.

Your health strategy depends on your temperament In fact, it depends on the temperament of everything around you including your food, environment, and time (season)

Upon your temperament rests the Four Pillars : environment, activity, consumption, and heart.

These pillars support the load that is your vitality - the drive to life

I think that our current time calls for a foundational approach instead of one that almost exclusively targets specific diagnosis and treatment.

Before I illustrate why, I want to pre-illustrate that illustration.

Side-Effects

Rarely do we talk about medication without discussing side-effects, especially if you aren’t challenged in some way.

But, side-effects are not either on or off. It doesn’t work that way.

For instance, if the side-effect of a drug is muscle aches (like with statins)…just because you are not consciously experiencing muscle aches, does not mean that the drug is not doing damage to your muscles.

Depending on your nervous system and where the damage is occurring, it will only register in your conscious awareness if the signal reaches above a threshold.

But, it does not mean the drug is not causing damage before the signal reaches that threshold.

Similarly, if you are taking a statin…and your doctor decides to decrease your dose because of muscle aches…

…once you stop feeling the aches, it does not mean that your muscles are no longer being slowly damaged by the lower dose statin.

Of course they are!

The location of these side-effects will vary from person to person, disposition to disposition, temperament to temperament, and anatomic anomalies.

There’s a degree to which these side-effects, or medically induced syndromes/diseases, are indeterminate. You won’t definitively be able to predict where and when it will manifest for whom.

Shifting to Disease

You can think of a ‘side effect’ as an induced disease. As we mentioned, this disease manifestation varies on several factors.

Same idea applies to acquired diseases - like diabetes.

Diabetes is described as an insulin insensitivity which results in poor regulation of blood sugar. But, it is much more than that. And manifests in many different ways. From your pancreas, to your toes, to your eyes, to your kidneys, and your bones.

You can think of it more as a point on the spectrum of metabolic disease, or metabolic syndrome.

How do we “manage” diabetes?

Insulin.

Shockingly, giving insulin does not slow down, stop, or reverse diabetes.

Yes, you can reverse diabetes.

How?

Broadly speaking, improving the foundations of your health. Like what you eat and how you stay active.

I know. Shocking.

But, guess what else happens when you take the actions needed to reverse diabetes.

You will also improve the sensations to your limbs, your vision, sleep, weight, mood, and more.

Why do you think there are reports of people alleviating all manner of illness simply by going carnivore? Which is an exceptionally effective short and mid-term disease reversal strategy.

It’s not for life. But, it has it’s place.

What I’m trying to get at it this:

if your treatment strategy almost entirely focuses on targeting the manifest symptoms (like side-effects above the cognitive threshold), you will never get better

worse, the other problems that co-occur with this disease will also not get better

Which means, your primary strategy cannot be symptom alleviation. This is merely one extremely short-term strategy in a broader foundational approach.

The priority must be the foundations.

The worse your foundations, the higher it should be on the priority list.

Remember, treatments come with side-effects.

It is cures that come with side-benefits.