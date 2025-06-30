The Foundational Health Approach
This is the strategy you need, no matter what. Reversing diseases? Fortifying Health? Optimizing longevity? Then, you need a foundational health approach.
Foundational Health is the new name of this publication.
Why?
I think it captures the essence of my contemporary philosophy to health & disease.
I don’t believe that the vast majority of the population (which is urban) suffers from illness because they are physiologically imperfect, or that Creation’s goal is for us to kill one another. The drive to harm one another, whether between cellular life, plants, mammals, or humans, is a manifestation of imperfect beings captured by satanic impulses.
Even amongst cellular life like bacteria, those that exhibit homicidal behavior are quickly relegated to niche environments.
I don’t just mean amongst humans that use antibiotics against bacteria.
I mean everywhere. The whole of the natural world is consumed and recycled by fungi. No surprise that a large number of our naturally derived antimicrobials come from fungi.
And in higher life, those who abuse God’s creation must become tyrannical or ostracized. Sharks. Cats. Primates. Humans.
Which means, I don’t believe the concepts that are downstream to this assumption.
Infectious disease. Oncology. Immune systems. For starters.
These are the narrow-minded abstractions of motivated humans. Who figured out how to capture the hearts and minds of the intelligentsia.
As we know, it’s not very costly to buy off a professor, or a lab, or a university. Depending on your means.
I believe in a different model of life, health, and illness.
One that I aim to capture in my forthcoming book, Foundational Health.
The solution proposed in this book is the Foundational Health approach.
First, some things I believe:
You can only help those that are ready to help themselves
Doctors are not the source of healing, they are the guides
No real healing can happen without the patient’s buy-in
even if that’s just the patient remembering to take their meds
There is more to health than diet and exercise
and, more to life than meat and bones.
Your health strategy depends on your temperament
In fact, it depends on the temperament of everything around you
including your food, environment, and time (season)
Upon your temperament rests the Four Pillars: environment, activity, consumption, and heart.
These pillars support the load that is your vitality - the drive to life
I think that our current time calls for a foundational approach instead of one that almost exclusively targets specific diagnosis and treatment.
Before I illustrate why, I want to pre-illustrate that illustration.
Side-Effects
Rarely do we talk about medication without discussing side-effects, especially if you aren’t challenged in some way.
But, side-effects are not either on or off. It doesn’t work that way.
For instance, if the side-effect of a drug is muscle aches (like with statins)…just because you are not consciously experiencing muscle aches, does not mean that the drug is not doing damage to your muscles.
Depending on your nervous system and where the damage is occurring, it will only register in your conscious awareness if the signal reaches above a threshold.
But, it does not mean the drug is not causing damage before the signal reaches that threshold.
Similarly, if you are taking a statin…and your doctor decides to decrease your dose because of muscle aches…
…once you stop feeling the aches, it does not mean that your muscles are no longer being slowly damaged by the lower dose statin.
Of course they are!
The location of these side-effects will vary from person to person, disposition to disposition, temperament to temperament, and anatomic anomalies.
There’s a degree to which these side-effects, or medically induced syndromes/diseases, are indeterminate. You won’t definitively be able to predict where and when it will manifest for whom.
Shifting to Disease
You can think of a ‘side effect’ as an induced disease. As we mentioned, this disease manifestation varies on several factors.
Same idea applies to acquired diseases - like diabetes.
Diabetes is described as an insulin insensitivity which results in poor regulation of blood sugar. But, it is much more than that. And manifests in many different ways. From your pancreas, to your toes, to your eyes, to your kidneys, and your bones.
You can think of it more as a point on the spectrum of metabolic disease, or metabolic syndrome.
How do we “manage” diabetes?
Insulin.
Shockingly, giving insulin does not slow down, stop, or reverse diabetes.
Yes, you can reverse diabetes.
How?
Broadly speaking, improving the foundations of your health. Like what you eat and how you stay active.
I know. Shocking.
But, guess what else happens when you take the actions needed to reverse diabetes.
You will also improve the sensations to your limbs, your vision, sleep, weight, mood, and more.
Why do you think there are reports of people alleviating all manner of illness simply by going carnivore? Which is an exceptionally effective short and mid-term disease reversal strategy.
It’s not for life. But, it has it’s place.
What I’m trying to get at it this:
if your treatment strategy almost entirely focuses on targeting the manifest symptoms (like side-effects above the cognitive threshold), you will never get better
worse, the other problems that co-occur with this disease will also not get better
Which means, your primary strategy cannot be symptom alleviation. This is merely one extremely short-term strategy in a broader foundational approach.
The priority must be the foundations.
The worse your foundations, the higher it should be on the priority list.
Remember, treatments come with side-effects.
It is cures that come with side-benefits.
Dear Remnant, I would like to comment on the venture you set out for yourself by writing this substack. As a general practitioner in Europe I was interested to see the kind of arguments used by substack writers with an anti-modern medicine stance. This interest comes from reading Ivan Illich his critique on medicine which I highly recommend. You will find however that his procedure is very different from yours. It seems that you are still operating from within the “technology” mindset which can be summarized as believing that one is in control of his or her circumstances. I am sure it would amuse you to read this, and would definitely recommend his book medical nemesis “limits to medicine”.
I want to thank you for introducing me to the story of the “remnant” in your about page. It is a narrative which has a strong flavour to my taste. I, unfortunately am afraid that you are starting to preach for the masses instead of the remnants. Especially by starting a business of private consultations you have confirmed to me the worry that ultimately, alternative or “traditional” medicine is always about making money too.
I took the time to write you a comment because you wrote that you are thankful of substack for the interesting feedback you get. And I agree that this is a great good of Substack. Reading through your comment sections however, I primarily see people praising you and no constructive criticism. This has probably to do with the paywall. In the few cases where there is criticism I belief your handling of the criticism is emotional and not factual.
This is in line with the tone in some of your paragraphs where there is little room for doubt and much confidence in criticizing the establishment. This seems to be in vogue in our times of hate and polarization. I like to remember a saying I think by Tolstoy; if people don’t listen to the truth it is because it hasn’t been said with kindness. Speak kind, and your words will reach further.
Coming from the establishment I have no further intend to defend it, except for saying that the reality of helping about 20 patients a day makes you realize that most people don’t come to the doctor to change their lives but because they want the quickest fix for the misery they are in. I believe I have read somewhere that you are trained as a radiologist and just want to warn you when you start to do consultations; the people you will see will be the happy few that are able and open to change their lives. I am referring back to Medical Nemesis for a further exploration of this problem.
Dear Remnant, I did enjoy reading your essays and will certainly continue to reflect on some hypothesis you introduced. But for now I return to the world of pragmatism in dealing with suffering, sound evidence if available and kindness without prejudice to the people I meet.
(For discussions on “evidence based medicine” I recommend the substack Sensible medicine)