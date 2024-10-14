Background

Throughout my youth, I had never suffered from any inflammatory conditions, let alone an autoimmune disease.

But, in the spring of my final year in medical school, I was diagnosed with what is generally known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Specifically, ulcerative colitis.

Biopsy confirmed. Twice.

This was the first time I had come face-to-face with what I was taught to believe was a chronic disorder that would require a lifetime of treatment, follow-ups, and most worryingly of all - early cancer screening.

With the advice of reputable and well-respected gastroenterologists from two major academic referral centers, I proceeded with the recommended “treatment” and management.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, IBD treatment can involve drugs which suppress the immune system all the way to surgical removal of diseased bowel. Fortunately, the disease was not severe enough to warrant surgery. Only immune system suppression.

Standard Management Protocol

Like many who have been diagnosed with IBD, I was given the usual song-and-dance about its cause and guideline-recommended treatment approach.

It is an autoimmune condition

Your body is attacking the bowel for an unknown reasons

Not related to lifestyle factors

There are genes which are correlated with the disease

You will need early and regular screening, because of increased risk of colon cancer

Treatment involves immune suppression and “disease-modifying” drugs

That last part is really amusing, because part of the definition of disease-modifying drugs (DMARD) is that they allegedly address the underlying cause of disease. This is contrasted with symptomatic treatment, which only suppress symptoms.

It’s amusing because DMARDs do not actually address the real cause of disease. They simply interact with biologic markers which are correlated with the disease. Such as the targeting of tumor-necrosis factor, which is a critical compound produced by our immune cells. But, it also happens to be present during the inflammatory phase of “autoimmune” conditions.

I digress.

Attempted Treatments

When I was first diagnosed with IBD, my doctor prescribed mesalamine (AKA mesalazine or 5-ASA). After several weeks of use, many of my symptoms had improved.

I was told I would need to undergo this treatment every couple of months - for life.

This did not sit well with me, so I did some reading and asked my doctor several questions:

What lifestyle factors can I change?

Should we get a microbiome analysis of my stool?

How can I adjust my diet?

All of these were met with a combination of dismissal or skeptical shoulder-shrugs.

Instead, I was told that if I avoid red-meat and eat a fiber-rich plant-based diet, it will reduce my chances of colon cancer decades down the line.

In fact, my gastroenterologist was quite adamant about the plant-based diet part. So much so, that at one point my wife and I both tried a vegetarian diet.

Unfortunately, it hadn’t improved my symptoms or frequency of flare-ups.

Fast-Forward 4 years

This cycle of flare-up, check-up and treatment continued for 4 years.

I had switched doctors twice.

Each one attempting a slight modification on the prior’s “management strategy.”

This brings us to the year of the covid shot mandates. For those who have been reading this publication, you will know that I started writing after being fired for refusing the covid shot.

As you would imagine, this would be an incredibly stressful time for my family - especially with the imminent delivery of our first child. You can read the full story here:

Needless to say, this stressful period was accompanied by the worst flare-up I had ever experienced.

My gastroenterologist was of little help.

“Your disease is progressing.” “We need to try stronger medications.”

Alright, chief.

With covid as the straw which broke the camel’s back, my skepticism and resentment of the medical industry was at all time highs.

So, I decided to take my fate into my own hands.

How I Cured My IBD

First, I had to tame the flare-up.

During my years as a student, I recall reading that tobacco use was associated with less severe symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease.

After some further reading, it seemed like nicotine may have been the active component which imparted the benefit.

What’s more, since it was such a stressful time I decided to try smoking tobacco to see what impact it may have.

Of course, I did not want to smoke the cigarettes that dominate the smoking market. So, I bought cigarettes that are made only from tobacco. No other ingredients.

Smoking 1-2 cigarettes per day resulted in noticeable improvement of my symptoms within a few short weeks. Much more improvement than the two medications (mesalazine and steroids) my doctor had prescribed.

Once the symptoms were somewhat under control, I decided to take more drastic measures.