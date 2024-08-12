Photo by v2osk on Unsplash

I’ve been wrestling with the idea of cures and treatments for quite some time. In part, this evolved out of trying to understand how medicine got to its current state. Also, because we hardly ever talk about cures anymore. We use words like “treatment” or “management.”

Although there is a place for trying to comprehend the ulterior motives of people and institutions which ushered in the allopathic paradigm, there must be other factors which provided fertile ground for this philosophy to flourish.

But, this article isn’t about that history.

This article is about my aunt, and her experience on the path of implementing a foundational health strategy.

“Treatments” come with side-effects.

Cures come with side-benefits.

Background

The family member in question is the eldest living sibling of my mother’s. In recent years, she has suffered a series of tragedies. Two of her siblings passed away. Her husband passed away. Most recently, one of her children had also passed. A parent’s worst fear. Having to bear that loss without your life partner probably amplifies the challenge beyond anything I can comprehend.

As you would imagine, my mother and family members have been keeping in close touch to help her get through the days.

Recently my mother reached out to me because her sister had developed high blood pressure, and she was looking for some advice.

If you read my work, you know what my first recommendations would be for anyone trying to improve their cardiovascular health.

Sunrise & Sunset with bare feet on the ground

Mineral Salt

I try not to overwhelm people with many lifestyle changes all at once, and figured this would be a good first-line strategy for reducing her blood pressure.

Cures Come With Side-Benefits

A few days ago, I got a call from my mother.

She began by telling me that my aunt has been sticking to the Sunrise & Sunset with grounding protocol every day.

The results? Better than any doctor could ask for.

Not only is her blood pressure not a concern, but she experienced side-benefits.

My aunt reported that for the first time in a long while, she has started to enjoy the beauty of the flowers. The singing of the birds. She even started making friends with another woman who had been on a similar protocol for the better part of the year.

Her mood and demeanor had completely changed.

Another aunt (this one my father’s side) who was also keeping tabs on her had given my mother a call. Just to tell her that for the last few days she has noticed a complete change in her mood, to the extent that they were laughing and having light-hearted conversations.

But, that’s not all.

My mother had also called to thank me.

Mom didn’t think that my aunt could recover from the grief she’s had to endure. Who could blame her?

She wanted to convey her gratitude for giving her sister back. The emotions that stir from hearing that are difficult to put into words.

It is no small thing for a person to improve their cardiovascular health & depression with one simple habit. Without the need for any medication…or to spend a dollar.

Honestly, I don’t feel like I did anything - all credit goes to my aunt.

It’s my privilege to know how much a person’s life has improved with a few words. If every patient had results like these, no doctor would want for money.

I learned two important lessons from this outcome:

Going outside during the rising and setting sun is the best way to take in nature. You are not blinded by the high Sun. Nor is it dark. Everything is perfectly illuminated in a warm and welcoming tone. Cures comes with side-benefits.

This conversation reminded me of the recent feedback from one of my readers, who had followed the protocol on the Foundational Health Strategy article:

It’s funny how small little changes add up to entirely change your life — and your view of life. While I started all of these changes to benefit my mental + physical health, the greatest benefit so far has been the cumulative effect: life feels magical again.

Between these two recent wins, my heart is so full I can hardly contain the overflow.

Treatments Come With Side-Effects

Everyone knows the problem with the current medical paradigm.

You go to a doctor and tell him what’s bothering you. He runs through the mental rolodex of tests and drugs he can prescribe to make these symptoms go away.

If you are lucky…you get short-term relief, which kind of makes this exchange seem worth it. It also provides the illusion that the doctor knows what he’s doing.

If you aren’t lucky, you don’t feel any better from the “treatment.” Sometimes, you feel worse or develop a new problem.

Oh, don’t worry. According to this lab test, you are actually doing better…even if you feel worse.

And, you don’t have a new problem - it’s just a “side-effect.” We can reduce your dose or try a different formulation of the same poison. If that helps, and you no longer feel the side-effect…that means it’s ok to take.

Right? Wrong.

Just because you don't feel the side-effect with a smaller dose, doesn't mean your body isn't experiencing the same toxic effects. It's just that the amplitude of the effect is low enough to not meet your conscious threshold.

Your body is still suffering. It’s just doing it quietly enough that you don’t notice.

Other times, you see the doctor but have no complaint.

Worry not, he has a laundry list of tests he can run to see if any lab-values are “abnormal” such that he can start poisoning you with something else.

High cholesterol?

Well, we can’t pass up this opportunity to poison you with a mitochondrial toxin.

I could go on. But, I think you understand.

It is these “treatments” that come with side-effects.

Cures come with side-benefits.

Make cures great again.