The BarefootHealer
7d

Thank you for saying the quiet part out loud. I too have discussed the distraction of the "virology" and "no virus" camps with Dr Mike, and he has more patience and perhaps a nobler fight than mine. Both camps are wrong, and both camps are right....from a certain point of view.😉

At a clinical level, what helps my patients more? Is me explaining the nuance of both views in a way yhat they can accept and use to take control of their health, instead of being passive victims of both the allooathic and/or alternative models of medicine. One cannot heal without cleaning the fish bowl, but one also cannot afford to buy health in a bottle forever, in liu of addressing the root cause, or light.😉

6d

Thank you for these conversations. The carbon narrative didn’t sit well with me and I’ve been educating myself about regenerative ag and soil. During covid era, which did not sit well either, I signed up for Soilfoodweb schools programs and got a microscope.

When looking with my own eyes at soil biology, what biologically active soil compost looks like, I was a changed man. With soil biology being the basis of pretty much all life above ground, seeing how plants respond to healthy soil and fight off pests and pathogens, have nutrient density, strong seed etc etc, the reality that we are a part of nature, not separate from. We too need quality nutrition for our own vitality, it’s a no brainer.

So in healthy soil where billions of interactions happen between the plants exuding sugars to feed the microbes to mine the sand, silts and clays for the nutrients the plant needs at that moment. chemical

signalling is happening in spades. Epigenetic effects from these chemical signals and the interaction with viruses as packets of info playing a role here too. Pathogens can be outcompeted by the good guys. If conditions change, maybe the pathogens can take advantage.

Foundational health is no different and it starts with the soil, what the plants eat, who eats that plant and what we eat. If we are nourished by good food and the associated microbes that come with, we will also build our castle wall to prevent pathogens, in whatever form, from setting up house.

So I come here to learn about a more holistic, natural way to be healthy and not only listen to big pharma or big ag. Life begets life. Not a pill for every ill.

So keep it coming so I can wade through this information battle informed.

