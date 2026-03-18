Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Bigquacker's avatar
Bigquacker
1d

Remnant. Are you familiar prahlad jani?

He's a yogi who lived for years with 0 food and 0 water. Only sunbathing.

CIA observed it happen. He insisted anyone can do this as it's natural.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prahlad_Jani

Btw. In a nutshell.

Is light management as simple as getting plenty of sun throughout the day? And trying to get some sunrise/sunset too? :)

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1 reply by Remnant MD
Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
17h

For those who are confused - and yes, this can be very confusing, a good first step would be to seek out and listen to a few hours of Jack Kruse. It doesn't take long to realize that he understands some things that no-one in modern medicine dares to speak, much less to investigate. What happens when Jack Kruse's theories produce a "cure." Nothing. Nobody cares about cures. People who cure are freaks, kooks. And that's how medicine views Kruse.

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