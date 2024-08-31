Remnant | MD

How To Avoid Sunburns
What your dermatologist doesn't know, and won't tell you.
9
What Is Decentralized Medicine?
A human is not a collection of distinct modules which can be diagnosed and treated in isolation from one another. We are one, and we are infinite.
15
Cures Don't Have Side-Effects
Cures come with side-benefits.
45
I'm Seeing Less Brain Aneurysms.
And, I'm not entirely sure why. But, here is my hypothesis.
20

July 2024

Coronary Artery Disease, Calcium Scores, and Surgery
Should we be operating on everyone with coronary artery disease?
12
The Carnivore Diet Is Incomplete.
Many people are devout carnivores, some incorporate other foods in their diet. But, is carnivore the ideal diet?
11
Statins & Accelerated Aging
There will come a time when we will look back at the age of widespread Statin use as we do with opioids today.
40

June 2024

Five US States Sue Pfizer Over Covid Shots
The tide is turning
9
Foundational Health Strategy
Before you start taking supplements and experimenting with different therapeutics, consider your core health strategy first.
24
We Are Resistance.
Life is order. Anti-chaos. Reverse entropy.
4
Remnant's Library Collection
I can scarcely believe that since publishing my work onto Substack, there are now over 130 articles…with probably over 130,000 words of material.
2
Homeopathy is Virality.
Background
15
