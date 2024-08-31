Remnant | MD
How To Avoid Sunburns
What your dermatologist doesn't know, and won't tell you.
Aug 31
59
How To Avoid Sunburns
9
What Is Decentralized Medicine?
A human is not a collection of distinct modules which can be diagnosed and treated in isolation from one another. We are one, and we are infinite.
Aug 21
61
What Is Decentralized Medicine?
15
Cures Don't Have Side-Effects
Cures come with side-benefits.
Aug 12
149
Cures Don't Have Side-Effects
45
I'm Seeing Less Brain Aneurysms.
And, I'm not entirely sure why. But, here is my hypothesis.
Aug 5
78
I'm Seeing Less Brain Aneurysms.
20
July 2024
Coronary Artery Disease, Calcium Scores, and Surgery
Should we be operating on everyone with coronary artery disease?
Jul 27
64
Coronary Artery Disease, Calcium Scores, and Surgery
12
The Carnivore Diet Is Incomplete.
Many people are devout carnivores, some incorporate other foods in their diet. But, is carnivore the ideal diet?
Jul 16
26
The Carnivore Diet Is Incomplete.
11
Statins & Accelerated Aging
There will come a time when we will look back at the age of widespread Statin use as we do with opioids today.
Jul 7
170
Statins & Accelerated Aging
40
June 2024
Five US States Sue Pfizer Over Covid Shots
The tide is turning
Jun 26
33
Five US States Sue Pfizer Over Covid Shots
9
Foundational Health Strategy
Before you start taking supplements and experimenting with different therapeutics, consider your core health strategy first.
Jun 20
86
Foundational Health Strategy
24
We Are Resistance.
Life is order. Anti-chaos. Reverse entropy.
Jun 9
30
We Are Resistance.
4
Remnant's Library Collection
I can scarcely believe that since publishing my work onto Substack, there are now over 130 articles…with probably over 130,000 words of material.
Jun 2
19
Remnant's Library Collection
2
Homeopathy is Virality.
Background
Jun 2
39
Homeopathy is Virality.
