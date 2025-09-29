Understand Your Metabolic Type

From the perspective of the Galenic/Unani medical framework, everything from the cold hard earth to the hot fiery Sun has specific qualities.

Like all living things, we are somewhere in between.

The matter of our body consists of material/fluids which manifest these qualities to varying degrees. Just as the earth is enveloped by water, then air, and the Sun. So too our bodies consist of a core boney structure, surrounded by flesh (which is mostly water), and the vapors of these fluids (as well as the air in our lungs), driven by the fire/heat of metabolism.

This results in the manifestation of temperament throughout the body, from the smallest parts to the whole.

When we talk about a person’s overall temperament, we are referring to their dominant temperament. You can think of this as the average…or, maybe it’s more appropriate to call it the mode (the most frequently encountered number/state). It doesn’t really matter how we analogize it statistically.

For the last several months, I have been learning from different sources (ancient and new), including courses on Unani medicine, trying to get a sense of what is the most reliable and accurate way to assess a person’s dominant temperament.

I learned a couple of things along the way: