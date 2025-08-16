Foundational Health

Celeste
1d

I had a sinus infection a couple of years ago and felt terrible. Didn’t go to doctor because I didn’t want the antibiotic they would surely prescribe. I took 1 gram of vitamin C (cheap ascorbic acid tablet) every 20 minutes. After 5 hours I felt the infection moving. It cleared fully in 7 hours. Felt like new. About 20 grams total, consistently dosed.

I told a doctor friend about it. He said the vitamin C didn’t cure my infection. In a shaming tone, he said that was a placebo effect. I replied “Well, that’s a win for me! I don’t care if it was the vitamin C or my belief, I cured myself in 7 hours without any adverse effects.”

They absolutely cannot value an anecdote. The indoctrination against it is too deeply embedded. They have been educated against it. I’m never mad at the doctors. I feel sorry for them. They got duped. The whole system is a shame. Heartbreaking, really.

Celeste
1d

“Evidence-based medicine seeks generalizable solutions at the expense of effective solutions.” ‼️

