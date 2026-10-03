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I’ve spent over 15 years understanding human health from several perspectives. From academic medicine to modern biophysics to the lost medical arts. In this time, I’ve had a profound realization.

I used to think that the root cause of our health problems was some combination of environmental toxins and the industry sponsors that get away with putting them there. Blaming Big Pharma and Industrial Agriculture.

But, I’ve come to realize these are symptoms of a deeper wound.

The greatest threat to our health is far simpler than most are willing to admit. It’s not a bug or a toxin. It’s not cancer, obesity, or heart disease.

The fundamental problem is that we stopped believing in life itself. What begins as detachment from nature, ends as a loss of belief.

Belief in the power of the body. The will to live. The force that every civilization before our own has recognized and cultivated. From Hippocrates to Avicenna to Hahnemann.

Belief that your body and soul are trying to heal, right now, despite your worst efforts.

It’s a force of nature.

What does that demand from us?

It asks us to dig deep, examine our minds and our hearts. Ask ourselves uncomfortable questions.

What do I believe about life and living things?

Which beliefs did I internalized from the status quo without realizing it?

How has this served or harmed me?

It starts by reconsidering what health even means. Not as the absence of disease, but the presence of something good. Thriving. Not surviving.

Foundational Health is for you if…

You suspect there’s something missing from both mainstream medicine and the biohacking/optimizing community.

You’re skeptical of being told a test result means you’re sick when you feel fine. Or, that it’s all in your head because your labs came back normal.

You want to understand nature, and how the human body and experience relate to it.

This isn’t for you if…

You want reassurance that your doctor is right.

You want to believe modern medicine gave you the wrong answer, when in reality it’s asking the wrong questions.

You want quick fixes.

Foundational Health Philosophy

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