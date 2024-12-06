Background

Recently, I published a note that went something like this:

Modern medicine keeps trying to fool us into thinking that our own body is trying to kill us, and that Pharma has the answer. Everything from lowering your cholesterol to treating 'autoimmune' disease. Your body is amazing. It's the environment it can't tolerate.

It got quite a bit of attention in the Substack-verse, and a few people took it quite negatively.

One of them was a doctor from England, who couldn’t wrap his head around what I was implying.

As you can see, James has an issue with my dismissing the category of “autoimmune” diseases. So upset, in fact, that he accused me of denying the reality that people are actually ill.

For those who know my work, and my personal history with “autoimmune” disease, you know that I would do no such thing. He even mentions Crohn’s disease, which is a variant of inflammatory bowel disease that I had!

I tried to explain to James that he has misinterpreted my note - that I am referring to the rationale of labelling diseases as “autoimmune” when they are clearly not.

Still, he doesn’t seem to get it.

Just because people have psoriasis, doesn’t mean that it is de facto autoimmune. Even the ancient physicians he alludes to had different explanations for diseases that James insists are autoimmune.

I’m showing you this to illustrate just how deeply doctors are indoctrinated.

He cannot see beyond the labels. The labels are Gospel, and the molecular wizardry used to justify the label is sufficiently esoteric that they cannot penetrate and see behind the curtain.

“Autoimmune” Disease

Before we dive into it, it’s worth clarifying just how clueless modern medicine is about autoimmune disease.

Autoimmune disease happens when the body’s natural defense system can’t tell the difference between your own cells and foreign cells, causing the body to mistakenly attack normal cells. -Johns Hopkins Medicine, Rheumatologist Ana-Maria Orbai, MD, MHS

Ana-Maria wrote another article for Johns Hopkins entitled “Why is My Immune System Attacking Itself?”

Her explanation?

Doctors aren’t sure why autoimmune disease happens in the first place…

She goes on to talk about some infections causing a flare-up of certain autoimmune conditions…a lot of wishy washy language, and a healthy helping of cope to explain something they cannot understand.

The crux of it is this:

the body & immune system are mistaken

it begins attacking normal and healthy cells

But, how do we know this? What proof is there that this is what happens?

How Autoimmune Disease is Diagnosed

There’s a lot you can read about the diagnostic process for autoimmune disease, and Wikipedia or NIH does a decent job of outlining how complex this process can be.

So, let me break it down for you.

Establish symptoms and signs of illness. Consider other possible causes of these symptoms. Run molecular tests, including inflammatory markers. Run tests for “autoantibodies.”

In most cases, once an “autoantibody” has been found…the case is closed.

Autoantibodies are antibodies (proteins) produced by immune cells to target the body’s own components.

Autoantibody tests are the lynchpin in the diagnostic process.

The presence of each autoantibody has now been “associated” with a corresponding illness, which is classified as “autoimmune.”

In the mind of the vast majority of doctors, like James, this is proof that the body is attacking itself.

Unfortunately for James, this conclusion is one made out of ignorance.

To understand why, we need to take several steps back.

Phagocytosis & Autophagy

Getting real basic now, but bare with me. It will be worth it.

Phagocytosis comes from phagein (to eat) and kytos (cells). It is the process by which one cell consumes a particle, which can be a large protein, a cell fragment, or a whole cell.

In the image below, you can see that the macrophage (an immune cell) has receptors (FcR) which bind the target to be consumed. You can think of these FcR receptors are antibodies which are bound to the macrophage’s cell surface.

In other manifestations of phagocytosis, cells will release antibodies which bind to a target - this is seen with B-cells in the adaptive immune response. Then, another cell will come by and recognize this target covered in antibodies, and consume it.

Phagocytosis is used to remove pathogens and debris of all sorts, to make way for the regeneration of healthy tissue. And it isn’t just foreign matter that undergoes phagocytosis. But, also diseased cells of the host.

What most people don’t know is that phagocytosis can also be seen in a normal process like apoptosis, which is described as “programmed cell death.” The more appropriate way to think of apoptosis is the clearance/recycling of cells which have become inefficient or obsolete. There’s no need to keep these things lying around, and so the body recycles their components to make new/fresh/healthy cells.

Apoptosis is of critical importance in autophagy - the natural degradation of cells which are either unnecessary or dysfunctional.

When phagocytosis refers to the recycling of cells destined for apoptosis, it has a different name - efferocytosis.

Key Takeaway: The use of antibodies to consume or recycle biological matter is not only used in the setting of foreign invaders. It is also used to recycle diseased, dysfunctional or obsolete human cells.

Autoantibodies: Cause or Effect?

Now that we understand the process by which our cells target, consume and recycle cellular matter…we can address the elephant in the room.

There is yet another chicken-or-egg problem in this side of medicine.

Do autoimmune diseases start with the production of autoantibodies?

Or, do autoantibodies get produced after some sort of insult/injury/trauma to the organ in question?

First, let’s clarify what we know about autoantibodies.

The list of examples which illustrate the key point is endless.

Key point is this: Autoantibody DOES NOT mean autoimmune disease.

But, what does it mean?

We can say with confidence, that the presence of autoantibodies guarantees that there is some population of cells or proteins, which are sufficiently diseased/damaged…that the body feels the need to target and clear them.

That’s it.

The Proof?

How many people do you know, or stories have you heard that jive with this description?

I hear stories like this all the time, and they go something like this:

I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease

My doctor gave me so-and-so medications, but they didn’t cure the disease

Eventually, I made some drastic change to my lifestyle…and the disease slowly disappeared and never came back

Does that sound like your body was mistakenly attacking itself?

Or, were you (and your doctor) simply unaware of the ways in which you were harming your body?

Industrial seed oils in your diet

Smoking cigarettes (and not pure tobacco)

Living an artificially-lit life (without exposure to Sun)

Not respecting the time of day (Circadian cycle disruption)

…so many factors that most doctors do not consider…before pointing the finger at you, and blaming your immune system…

There are endless cases of people fixing their “autoimmune” disease with these lifestyle interventions.

For the most part, it doesn’t even matter which intervention: ketogenic, carnivore, plant-based, moving to a different climate or latitude, eating organic or regenerative foods directly from your farmer…and so on, and so forth.

Depending on your problem, your lifestyle, and your temperament…any one of these interventions may work for you.

I have personally cured my own biopsy-proven (twice) ulcerative colitis with lifestyle changes. After years of doctors struggling to even control the symptoms.