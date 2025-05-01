Background

Since starting this publication, one of my early research obsessions was heartburn/reflux/GERD. That’s because it is one of the most common complaints in medicine.

Even though it’s not really perceived as a “disease,” it is a clear indicator of dis-ease. More importantly, untreated acid reflux can lead to some pretty horrific complications ranging from erosions to ulcers, to cancer.

Many people I care for have experienced heartburn at some point in their lives. Further, despite how well I’ve been treating my gastrointestinal system in recent years, I too have the rare episode of heartburn.

In this article, I will review the recent research that completely shifted my thinking about contributing factors as well as treating heartburn.

Although the research in question tested their hypotheses by using supplements to treat heartburn. If you know my work, you know that I am a minimalist when it comes to swallowing pills of any form. Prescriptions, over-the-counters, or supplements.

If there is a natural way to fix the problem, I’m going to find it.

For those who want a comprehensive discussion of what causes heartburn, I would highly recommend checking out this article:

For the rest who are simply interested in this revolutionary new approach to treating (and, I dare say, curing) acid reflux…keep reading.

A Bird’s Eye View

If you were to ask what is the most common cause of heartburn, I would say inflammation. Admittedly, this is too broad a category - even more so than you might expect.

When most people think of inflammation, they think of things from the outside world that causes your body to become inflamed. For example, having a highly inflammatory diet.

But, inflammation can be from a diet lacking what the body needs. For example, if your diet is low on the proper vitamins and minerals your body needs to deal with stress and replenish itself…then this can also lead to inflammation.

Not from insult, but from insufficiency.

My research journey went something like this:

What harmful things cause heartburn? What needs to be avoided? What deficiencies cause heartburn? How can we supplement these things? Finally, how can we modify our lives so that our body avoids whats harmful AND produces what it needs?

The reason for this final question is straightforward. Ultimately, my research led me to a cure which the body produces itself under the right conditions. But, it’s ill-advised to take this compound as a supplement for extended periods of time.

Based on this research, I developed a protocol for heartburn that does not use any drugs or supplements.

What does it use?

Near-infrared light.

Initially, I was using this within my own family to great success. Then, I shared this information with our community of readers, and to my surprise dozens of people (we must be approaching 100 people by now) reached out wanting a copy of the protocol so that they, too, can experiment with it.

Right now, we are in the early days of this citizen-scientist experiment. I sent the protocol out late March. Already, I am getting feedback that is blowing my mind. Positive results beyond anything I could have expected.

Here is one story I wanted to share with you.

A Success Story

This e-mail came to me from a reader who is 64 years of age, and has been suffering from dysfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter (the sphincter between the stomach and the esophagus) since she was 50!

Her story goes like this.

She was initially referred for upper endoscopy because she was burping. In her doctor’s defense, chronic burping can be an early sign of sphincter dysfunction and reflux.

Endoscopy showed that she had erosions in her esophagus. Reflexively, she was given the standard “treatment” - proton pump inhibitors, like Omeprazole. This is because the vast majority of doctors believe heartburn is caused by too much stomach acid. This is not only untrue, it doesn’t even make sense physiologically.

After the procedure she experienced excruciating chest pain - she likened this to “heart-attack painful.” This would happen 2-3 times per week. Several months later, there were no longer erosions. But, now her esophagus had the appearance of Barrett’s Esophagus. You may think this is a good thing. On the contrary.

Erosions are the precursor to Barrett’s esophagus. Barrett’s is when the lining transforms to resemble the intestines in response to chronic acid reflux. It is the precursor to esophageal cancer. Clearly, the treatment wasn’t preventing progression.

After 3 years of taking PPIs, she weaned herself off with Manuka honey and apple cider vinegar in her tea. During her follow-up endoscopy, she was cleared. “No Barrett’s. No erosions.”

However, there were still symptoms. Specifically, pressure/discomfort in her stomach about an hour after laying in bed, which would happen several times a week. To prevent this, she stopped eating after 5:30pm. Still depending on drugs like GasX for symptomatic relief.

In March, she started using a near-infrared light device. During the first few weeks of use, she would feel relief when used after an episode of discomfort. But, the relief would be temporary.

After 6 weeks of regular use, she hasn’t had a single recurrence. The last time she was ever in pain was 3 weeks ago. She was even able to have late-night brownies without any symptoms or flare-ups. Now, she longer depends on any drug or supplement for symptomatic relief.

For the first time in years, she has “had an unprecedented 3 weeks, without any issues at all.”

It’s stories like this that make all the hours reading, experimenting and writing worth it.

Share

Stay Tuned

I am still in the process collecting stories from people who have adopted this protocol, and will use their feedback to further develop and hone the strategy to cure people of this increasingly common problem with potentially devastating long-term consequences.

Once I have enough feedback to solidify my hypothesis, I will be putting together a bulletproof strategy for heartburn relief, without lifelong dependence on prescription drugs or supplements.

Most importantly, this will be a natural approach aimed at treating the disease at the root, rather than providing symptomatic relief.

To be the first to know once its ready, sign up below.