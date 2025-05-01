Remnant | MD

Excellent treatment of a topic as always. I am a firm believer in light therapy and infrared of all types. We can never learn enough about this. Thank you.

One point - while Near Infrared is extremely helpful for many issues, there is a respected direct comparative study: Inoue et al. evaluated symptom improvement in 87 GERD patients receiving either Far Infrared or Near Infrared therapy over 8 weeks. The FIR group demonstrated:

68% reduction in reflux episodes compared to 29% in the NIR group

73% improvement in nighttime symptoms versus 35% with NIR

62% reduction in proton pump inhibitor medication usage compared to 24% in the NIR group (Inoue, 2016).

One critical thing to note is that you are unlikely to replicate the research protocols for near infrared at home without pulsed laser arrays, etc. however far infrared can be generated by FDA approved microchip generators at home very affordably.

Many moons ago (20 yrs or so), an old guy told me that if you get acid reflux, it was because your gut doesn't have enough acid in it to digest what you ate. So what does your smart gut do? Produce some nasty stuff to digest your food. Only thing is, it might over produce this stuff. Sooooo, if you happen to start to have a nasty gut feeling, sip some pickle juice (maybe couple tablespoons or so). It will disappear. Guess what, it worked like a charm! Eazzzzzy peazzzzy.

I never have acid problems anymore, ever.

Thank you for your work.

