Background

Heartburn is one of the most common health problems in the western developed world. It is estimated that approximately 18-25% of Americans experience heartburn.

Unfortunately, when most people go to their doctors they will be provided with:

An inappropriate understanding of how heartburn develops “Your stomach is making too much acid and your esophageal sphincter isn’t working properly” A perpetual cycle of ineffective treatments and testing “Let’s try these proton pump inhibitors +/- antibiotics and scope your esophagus and stomach to see if there are ulcers”

The mainstream medical perspective is not only inaccurate, it is blatantly misleading.

For example, how does this make sense?

In this article, you will learn:

Anatomy, function and physiology of the stomach and relevant structures

Distinctions between heartburn, reflux and GERD

How reflux and its symptoms arise

Most effective ways to treat heartburn and GERD You may be surprised to know that it isn’t with prescription drugs or surgery



But, before we get into all that - we first need to understand basic anatomy and physiology of the stomach…