Background

Heartburn is one of the most common complaints. It is estimated that approximately 18-25% of Americans experience heartburn.

Unfortunately, most doctors will give you:

An inappropriate understanding of how heartburn develops “Your stomach is making too much acid and your esophageal sphincter isn’t working properly” A perpetual cycle of ineffective treatments and testing “Let’s try these proton pump inhibitors +/- antibiotics and scope your esophagus and stomach to see if there are ulcers”

Not to mention all of the foods and beverages they will tell you to avoid:

Beef, Butter, Chocolate, Citrus, Onion, Coffee, Tea, Wine, Cheese, Ice cream, etc

And when these dietary recommendations don’t work, as is usually the case, they will prescribe medications.

The mainstream medical perspective is not only inaccurate, it is blatantly misleading.

What if I told you that your diet of light may be the culprit?

Would that sound crazy to you?

I hope so.

Luckily for us, there is a string of convincing scientific and medical literature which suggests that this could be the case in some people.

Allow me…