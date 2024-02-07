Article: Cutaneous malignant melanoma incidences analyzed worldwide.

Background

A couple of years ago I showed my coworker a photo of our son.

He was on the beach, and had developed quite a tan.

*Shock*

“Did you not put sunscreen on him?”

“No.”

“Don’t you know that research shows kids who have been sunburnt at a young age have a higher chance of getting melanoma as adults?”

I was aware of this “fact.”

However, my son hadn’t and to this day has never gotten a sunburn. Neither I, nor my wife, have ever put sunscreen on him. So, what’s the problem?

She insisted, with palpable angst, that we must protect ourselves from the Sun.

A statement like this seems totally reasonable for anyone that has been indoctrinated in the modern medical paradigm. After all, the Sun is the enemy.

It burns our skin, destroys our eyes, dries out the land, and so on and so forth.

Of course, this is a foolish line of reasoning.

The Sun is the giver of all life. The source of birth and rebirth.

Life on earth would not exist without it. The Sun is simultaneously the source of physiologic and spiritual nourishment. Humans worship it for good reason.

The article I’ve linked above was published in 2017, and analyzed international data regarding UV exposure and incidence of melanoma. They compared their findings to what had been found in prior decades (1970s) which looked at more limited population data. However, it is this limited data on which modern recommendations find their roots.

To get a good grasp, we need to discuss:

Basics of physiology regarding repair and growth

What we are taught about melanoma is counter to these basics

Research findings

Counter-productive efforts for reducing skin cancer

At the end, I will briefly describe my strategy for sunlight.