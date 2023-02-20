Remnant | MD

Home
Podcast
Library of Medicine
Support

About Remnant | MD

I came to North America as a refugee from a country torn by political unrest. The community I was raised in held academics & medicine in high esteem. I made my way into medicine, having trained in both impoverished urban communities as well as the Ivy League.

I am an ex-pat of academia who now helps people by sharing what I’ve learned along the way. Sometimes that means sharing insightful research to inform how you approach caring for your health. Other times, it means providing warnings to arm you against the machinations of corporate medicine.

The state of our institutions has created a moment in which doctors can do more to improve the health of the people by providing attention, information, & perspective.

No prescriptions. No hospital admissions. Just my thoughts.

Support me on this journey of becoming independent of corporate medicine.

Free subscriber benefits

→ Public posts

Paid subscriber benefits

→ Easy to understand perspectives on common health concerns

Root Cause | 1. Heartburn, Reflux, & GERD.

Root Cause | 1. Heartburn, Reflux, & GERD.

Remnant MD
·
February 20, 2023
Read full story

Research summaries relevant to your health

INSIGHTS | 31. Is Influenza Transmissible?

INSIGHTS | 31. Is Influenza Transmissible?

Remnant MD
·
September 17, 2023
Read full story

→ Insights from real case studies

Case Study | 2. Excruciating Back Pain

Case Study | 2. Excruciating Back Pain

Remnant MD
·
January 22, 2023
Read full story

Get 14 day free trial

Alternative Ways to Support

→ Share this Substack with others

Buy Me A Coffee

→ Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RemnantMd

Why ‘Remnant’ ?

I was inspired by the re-emergence of an essay which was initially published in The Atlantic Monthly in 1936, entitled Isaiah’s Job by Albert Jay Nock.

Subscribe to Remnant | MD

In pursuit of unifying ancestral health wisdom and medical science. Exposing the pitfalls and failures of modern medicine along the way.

People

Remnant MD 

@remnantmd
Resurrecting the medical wisdom of our ancestors and unifying it with modern physiology.
© 2024 Remnant | MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture