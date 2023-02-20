About Remnant | MD

I came to North America as a refugee from a country torn by political unrest. The community I was raised in held academics & medicine in high esteem. I made my way into medicine, having trained in both impoverished urban communities as well as the Ivy League.

I am an ex-pat of academia who now helps people by sharing what I’ve learned along the way. Sometimes that means sharing insightful research to inform how you approach caring for your health. Other times, it means providing warnings to arm you against the machinations of corporate medicine.

The state of our institutions has created a moment in which doctors can do more to improve the health of the people by providing attention, information, & perspective.

No prescriptions. No hospital admissions. Just my thoughts.

Support me on this journey of becoming independent of corporate medicine.

Why ‘Remnant’ ?

I was inspired by the re-emergence of an essay which was initially published in The Atlantic Monthly in 1936, entitled Isaiah’s Job by Albert Jay Nock.