Article: Experiments to Determine Mode of Spread of Influenza

Background

In the last 3 years, we have witnessed the failure of one pandemic safety measure after another:

Masking

Social distancing

Travel restrictions

Business closures

Lockdowns

Whilst these measures failed miserably, we were being gaslit into believing that these approaches are effective - but only in certain settings. The real world is more messy, so naturally they wouldn’t work as effectively to curb transmission.

But, we should still do these things - say The Experts.

The assumption underlying these measures is that respiratory viral illnesses are transmitted by the secretions of our aero-digestive tract (nose, throat, & lungs).

However, if all of these measures failed…what does that tell us about the transmissibility of these illnesses?

We need to start asking the right questions.

Are respiratory viral illnesses transmissible? If so, by what medium are they transmitted? What factors promote transmissibility of these respiratory illnesses?

To begin, let’s dive into some research regarding transmission of another common ‘pandemic’ illness - influenza.

In our search we find a rather interesting set of experiments published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1919, conducted in collaboration by the US Navy and US Public Health Services.

The results are mind-blowing.