Foundational Health

Foundational Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MSB's avatar
MSB
3d

Superb article. Indeed Traditional Chinese Medicine is another ancient system that is very similar to what you described.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Remnant MD
Ace Spitzer's avatar
Ace Spitzer
3d

Have you studied Chinese QiGong? I'm hearing parallels in what your describing and my own reading and practice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Remnant MD
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Remnant | MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture