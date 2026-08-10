Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Nicolas Bourbaki's avatar
Nicolas Bourbaki
2h

very insightful, got me thinking in a new direction, enjoyable and useful, makes it fun to be alive, just saying.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

No one has ever seen a human genome. It's all computer generated guesswork and piecemeal. Genetics is pure rubbish as defined by the medical mafia.

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