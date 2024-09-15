In recent years, many mainstream and alternative health spaces have been discussing gene therapy at increasing frequency.

This is due to covid.

We all know why.

Because, what they call covid vaccines are indeed the most widespread implementation of pharmacological gene-editing technology.

But, this article is not about those injections.

If you are still on the fence about whether the covid “vaccines” are gene therapy, you may find this argument convincing:

I would say that it is not necessary you read that article to enjoy this one. The order is not as important, in my opinion.

This Article

In this article, I want to make the case that there are other aspects of our environment or things we consume that can also modify heritable gene instructions.

And these other methods of modifying heritable gene instruction have been plaguing us for far longer than the current iteration manifest in “vaccine” technology.

What I am trying to say is, just because you have rejected covid “vaccines” does not mean your journey is over.

Successful strategies have been used for centuries.

When you woke up, does not mean that’s the only chink in the armor.

You’ve just tolerated them until now.

Which means the problems we realize today with covid injections, are concerns about many other things we take for granted.

In this article, I will show you how I conceive of this problem. And the implications of that conception.

First Things First

Before we get rolling, we need to define some terms.

First of all, we need to understand what a gene is.

Well, if you read Wikipedia, you will find that they say gene has two meanings: a basic unit of heredity, and a sequence of nucleotides.

Now, Wikipedia says it’s a sequence of DNA specifically.

But, I argue it’s any and all nucleotide sequences. Because, all of them (DNA, RNA, or any other-NA) fundamentally get inherited as a cell splits.

It’s not just the stuff in the nucleus (DNA), but also the stuff in cytoplasm (RNA).

If you want to take the argument even further (which I could, but I don’t want to right now), you can suggest that proteins are also heritable units of information (the Mendelian gene).

Because if you think about it, the second definition (molecular) is a subset of the first (Mendelian), since nucleotide sequences are a basic unit of heredity.

So, from my perspective a gene is a nucleotide sequence which is reliably heritable.

Heritable, at the most fundamental level, is a division (in part, or in whole) of the contents of a predecessor cell. That includes the nucleotide sequence in the nucleus, the cytoplasm, and the mitochondria.

Yes, mitochondrial DNA is unique and heritable, and involved in many chronic illnesses. Some argue, you can only inherit your mothers mitochondrial DNA, since you get her mitochondria.

But, I think that’s probably incomplete, because the sperm has its own mitochondria for propulsion and fusion with the egg. I’m sure there is some exchange. These interactions are gradient and imperfect.

From Britannica: Plasma membranes of sperm and egg fuse.

Point is, there are many places your daughter cells literally inherit genetic instructions to synthesize proteins (aka nucleotide sequences, of all shapes and sizes).

But, There’s More.

So far, we have established that what can be inherited is sequences of nucleotides which encode proteins.

There is however, another layer we need to consider.

In the 1930s, the term epigenetics started to appear in the literature - another way in which genetic expression profiles can be modified.

On the one hand, you cut out or insert a gene.

On the other, you can turn a gene off.

As it turns out, this pattern of genes which are on and which are off, is also heritable.

The study of this process is called epigenetics.

This means another way you can modify gene expression profiles is by tapping on epigenetic levers.

The most obvious experiment you can conduct to demonstrate this is by leaving some fruit in a tube/cylinder shaped glass. The smaller the easier.

Let a bunch of fruitflies gather, seal it off.

Warm it up with your hands or something. Watch as some fruitflies can no longer fly.

Then, as you let it cool…they begin to fly again.

If you really want to get into the weeds of some of these early experiments arguing in favor of a heritable “epigenetic landscape,” C.H. Waddington’s experiments with fruitflies are fascinating, and the concept of canalisation (genetic landscape troughs, you can think of it as the tendency of robustness in heritability, the most robustly useful genes are low on the energy-demand curve for its function) demonstrates that epigenetic pressures can alter gene expression in way which is heritable.

The ability of a population to favor this phenotype across a variety of environments or genotypes, is termed the canalisation.

Implications of Epigenetics

The implications of epigenetics are very broad and, I think worth considering when we make decisions about our lives.

For one thing, if you think a useful trait/gene is turned down in you…then you need to expose yourself to the very think which would promote its production.

Your body will find a way.

Because, if your environment can heritably impact your population, then it is literally the case that one should take care of the harmony of their environment.

Why would you want to generate a diseased environment? It will only call forth disease genes from within the ancient & vast inherited database of genes.

Secondly, you need to take even greater consideration of what you put on and in your body.

You would not swallow poison.

Why rub it on your skin?

Why let its aroma engage your mucous membranes?

Why let knowledge of its presence make you feel at dis-ease?

The closer a poison gets, the more disease “genes” make their way into our bodies.

This is not a good thing.

People rarely die from “a bug.”

They usually die from their bodies response to that “bug.”

Or, really any toxin that is in their environment.

Next, I want to establish that your environment is not only generated you.

The closer you are to a city, the more you are likely to have your environment generated (or impacted) by others.

Everyone understand this intuitively.

You wouldn’t want to drink an adulterated or compromised water supply, for example.

Just One More Thing

Now, would be a good time to read that article on the covid vaccine gene therapy question:

But, if you don’t want to - here’s the important thing to consider for this argument:

Covid vaccines suddenly became a major concern amongst the most respectful of dissidents to the Covidian narratives, because some articles were showing the possibility that the injection mRNA can be reverse transcribed by human cellular proteins.

Which means that, our bodies can take the “temporary” vaccine mRNA, and make DNA copies of it.

Effectively, propagate it throughout our cells.

Why is this bad?

Well, it’s worth knowing that even by conservative estimates, around 8% of our DNA are the leftovers from “ancient retroviruses.”

The sort like HIV.

This means that our cellular environment has a tendency to incorporate DNA for longer-time horizon inheritance.

This means that the “temporary” covid vaccines can be inherited, converted to DNA, and repeatedly expressed across generations. This is a bad thing, in my estimation, because the Spike protein is known for contributing to many states of disease.

This is only reverse TRANSCRIPTION

Specifically, a process in which RNA is used as template to make DNA.

But, that is only one phase of conversion before the “ultimate” product which is a protein.

There is another phase, called translation.

In translation, RNA is used as template to generate a sequence of amino acids, which will ultimate fold into a protein.

In learning about reverse transcription, the geneticists have modified the above model.

But, the real question is can information move from protein to RNA?

In many ways, it already does.

For instance, the most reasonable account for how our immune cells can interact with foreign invader proteins in such a way as to start pumping out proteins which conform to this foreign protein in such a way that they can be targeted an engulfed.

What people will argue against is taking a protein, unfolding it into its straight amino-acid sequence, then using the amino-acid sequence to create a point-for-point copy of the RNA that would have made that protein.

Although, this is a valid objection…in my opinion it misses the point.

The point is much more concerning.

If you know which globular protein (such as the toxins we encounter in spider venom, or whatever you can think of) causes which disease to manifest in the body, then by simply exposing people to certain proteins you can cause the same disease.

It doesn’t matter if the product of the injected protein isn’t its own sequence. Merely the sequence which manifests in disease. For example, some people allege that the herpes vaccines can cause shingles (which is caused by a herpes zoster). In modern literature, it will be very difficult to find things which condemn any vaccine.

But if you go on PubMed and sort from oldest-to-latest articles, you will see early mentions of herpes zoster (eruptions) following vaccination or “zoster interstitial keratitis” which can be see mentioned up to 2009 and 2010.

Anyway, I hope that is convincing enough to entertain the possibility of this pathway for transmitting genetic information.

The real question is, is it legitimate? Are we certain it doesn’t exist?

This article tried to make the multi-faceted case for reverse translation - moving from proteins to nucleotide sequences.

How else could we make antibodies to target virtually any antigen (chunk of protein) that can exist on the surface of stuff?

But that was written in 1975 by Norman D. Cook of Portland, Oregon.

To this day, we have not “explained” or rather accepted into the Dogma (that is what biologists call it) the resolution to this question. As this article from 30 years later opines.

In 2023, it is clear that the perspective from which we continue to dissect this problem, we are missing the forest for the trees.

Almost 50 years later they have not learned 2 important things:

Globular proteins can lead to the creation and expression of genes associated with the disease. This generates the capacity within you to express disease. Make no mistake, as much as this is a strength it is also a weakness. This is why we get things we label “autoimmune” disease. Just because we can use machine learning and codon “lookup tables” to infer the gene sequence from a protein structure on a computer, does not mean nature cannot solve problems in ways we cannot fathom. A point beautifully captured in this brief lecture from Professor Guy.

The Implications

This means that you can alter the landscape of heritable genetic instruction simply by manipulating people’s environment or exposing them to specific proteins.

At the very least, there are some ways to impact genetic expression profiles. Even if the protein doesn’t generate its own gene.

What comes next is even more important.

I know the covid ordeal was quite trying for many of us.

Increasingly more people are starting to realize things about covid and their injections that they had previously decided to gloss over. I’m sure more people feel betrayed as time goes on.

Now is not the time for rest.

You need to really consider the problems with the covid injections, as well as the uncertainties in these fields of diagnostics and therapy.

What does it mean for where you choose to live?

What you eat and drink?

How you love?

What you think?

What you let some state-sanctioned drug-dealer give you?