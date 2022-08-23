Are the injections Gene Therapy?
The mainstream seems almost allergic to the notion that the products they have been injecting themselves with could be classified as gene therapy. But, are they?
Background
Like many who have been critical of the injections that have been forced on the population, I would comfortably classify them as gene therapy. Naturally, this won't sit well with many people who would prefer that their governments & doctors have not blatantly lied to them.
However, just because they are ge…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Remnant | MD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.