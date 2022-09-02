Note: This is the first article with accompanying recorded Narrations for those paid-supporters who would prefer the convenience of listening. Free preview included.

The Spring of 2021

My wife had just passed the first trimester. She came home from her check-up and asked if she should get the covid vaccine. I advised against it.

Her doctor had assured her it was safe, and she was encouraged to take it. Because…

“Pregnant women do worse with covid.”

and,

“It will help protect the baby, because you will pass on the antibodies.”

To which I thought,

“Pregnant women do worse with almost any stress on their system.”

and,

“Babies don’t suffer from covid, by an overwhelming proportion.”

An Interlude

Some time later an old friend hit me up and asked if his sister, who was pregnant, should get the covid vaccine. I told him my opinion: that otherwise healthy people should not be getting this jab.

Let alone young, healthy pregnant women.

Not to mention that there is no reliable data showing lack of negative effects on pregnant women and their babies.

My friend brought up the same article that my wife’s OB mentioned, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, entitled:

Apparently, this article had been making the rounds, and was used to promote vaccinating pregnant women.

I cannot fault them for believing these claims - just look at the article. It has all the makings of being reliable.

Printed in the New England Journal of Medicine

Huge team of diverse sounding names, with fancy acronyms

and the kicker: “…the CDC v-safe COVID-19 Pregnancy Registry Team*”

The asterisk is a link to a document with the affiliations of the authors:

All of the authors of this NEJM article hold offices at the CDC. All of them.

Check it out for yourself.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the article.

A correction has been published 1

Click the 1.

“No denominator was available to calculate a risk estimate for spontaneous abortions…at the time of this report, follow-up through 20 weeks was not yet available for 905 of the 1224 participants vaccinated…”

I want you to appreciate what this means for a moment. There was no available data for over 70% of the study population!

One of the most commonly reported anecdotes is that pregnant women are experiencing a rise in spontaneous abortions. But, this crack team of diverse ‘experts’ who work at the CDC (i.e. have minimal clinical experience) have made a risk assessment without a denominator.

There is no rate to calculate. Without a rate, there is no quantitative risk to report. So, what was their conclusion?

My Reasoning Circa 2021

I’m telling you now, what I told my wife and friend when asked if pregnant women should get jabbed.

There is insufficient safety data in pregnant & breastfeeding women - in fact, they were not included in the vaccine clinical trials. There are already anecdotal reports of pregnancy complications, and concerns for babies exposed to unnaturally high quantities of Spike protein.

For a full exploration of the gene-based therapy and its potential consequences:

Some may think that I was being far too cautious. But, that’s what we do with pregnant women and their newborns! We exercise an abundance of caution.

My wife spent her pregnancy worried about how much fish she was consuming, or taking a supplement that hadn’t been adequately tested on pregnant women…and at the same time, the whole of society was pushing an experimental gene-therapy on her.

The Pressure Builds

Ultimately, my wife decided not to get the injection - both through her pregnancy and while breastfeeding. For her sake, I hoped that this would be a rather simple decision.

I was wrong.

It all went downhill from there. She was…

Shamed by her doctor

Shamed by her employer

Shamed by her friends

Then, as the mandates started rolling out, she was…

Forced to wear a mask at her office desk, despite the fact that there was only 1 other employee at the office - it was almost completely empty Breathing can be laborious as you progress through pregnancy

Eventually, she was forced to leave her full-time position

To add insult to injury, NYC had vax mandates that prevented her from going to museums, galleries, venues, and even restaurants

It is important to take a moment and consider these environmental changes for someone who is trying to balance several difficult responsibilities simultaneously.

There were definitely moments where this was all a bit much. There were tears, arguments, and tremendous frustration. Not something any pregnant woman should be subject to.

Luckily, she is a strong & resilient woman. She understood the game and faced the challenges head on.

The Degeneration of Academia

Clearly, my wife wasn’t the only woman in this position…nor was she the only one who opted to avoid these injections.

The justified hesitation was so common that academia went into overdrive to convince unwitting mothers to become guinea pigs in a global experiment.

Now, we had “academics” suggesting that the precautionary principle of not experimenting on pregnant and breastfeeding women is a ‘missed opportunity.’

These articles were published in major medical journals, like Nature Medicine and the European Heart Journal.

Even as recently as June 2022, the most Fiat Medical institution known to man - Harvard Medical School - was publishing articles like this:

Dissent Among the Ranks

It is important to note that ever since the CDC and FDA started suggesting we vaccinate children and teenagers, there has been a divergence in how developed western nations approached their vaccination policies.

For example, in November 2021 Iceland completely suspended the use of Moderna in anyone under the age of 30.

As time went on, and institutions that actually cared about the health of their population studied the emerging global data - these divergences in vaccine policies only increased.

Contradictions from the UK Health Department

Recently, a tweet dew attention to an ‘update’ from the UK Health authority on injecting pregnant and breastfeeding women:

Contrary to recent claims, this isn’t a new change on the UK Health authority’s website - it’s been there for a long time. But, the UKHA does contradict itself.

Professor Norman Fenton did some digging and found the contradiction:

On the one hand, the guidance provided by the UK Health authority is to vaccinate pregnant and breastfeeding women. On the other…the decision summarizing the available data suggests we should not be vaccinating these women.

Confusing, no?

For comparison, this is the CDC’s guidance:

The CDC has taken this a step further. No longer is it sufficient to vaccinate women who are pregnant. No.

We should also vaccinate infants with a mother who got vaccinated or was infected while pregnant.

What was all that talk about pregnant mothers passing on antibodies to their babies? 🤡 🌎

Continued Collapse of Credibility

At this point, anyone suggesting a pregnant or breastfeeding woman should take these injections has no ground to stand on.

Not only is there a summary decision from a major western health authority stating this explicitly, but there are several additional factors:

Any demonstrable benefit to this patient population? Do infants need to be protected from something that has virtually no significant impact on their health? Assuming these are relatively healthy infants. Why give anyone an outdated vaccine? How would we even begin to address the unknown long-term consequences?

UPDATE: Vaccine mRNA detected in breastmilk

Paid subscribers enjoy:

Easy to understand perspectives on common health concerns Research summaries relevant to your health Insights from real case studies

Free Insights Preview: