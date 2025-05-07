Remnant | MD

Remnant | MD

Gypsy Queen
1d

This is so true. I actually found a study from 2017, I’ll have to fish it out. It made it very clear that when checking your blood pressure, you need to be lying down and wait 25 minutes before testing.

Most people get the instruction from their doctors to sit up straight and wait three minutes. And when you’re in the doctors office, you barely have the proper time.

So there’s probably at least 50% over diagnosis of high blood pressure that doesn’t exist just based off of the improper testing

And then add to the fact that the thresholds keep going lower and lower. No 70 year-old should be shooting for 120/70. As we get older, we need higher blood pressure to function. Blood pressure is also upwards of 10 mm/HG higher in the winter. If your body is cold, it will raise the blood pressure.

Tim Ebl 🇨🇦
18hEdited

There is a lot of evidence to show that the majority of high blood pressure is caused by extra weight on the body. And in my case in specific, losing 30 pounds returned my blood pressure to a totally normal range. So since then I have looked at several studies that show fasting and weight loss can reduce blood pressure in almost 100% of cases back to healthy ranges. This leads me to believe That the majority of people should just lose some weight. lol. No drugs required. I didn’t say it was “easy” but it comes with a lot of positive side effects, unlike the drugs.

