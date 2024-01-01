Moving On…

In Part 1 we covered a foundational set of ideas about the nature of blood and circulation, including:

What blood is. How blood flows. Why blood flows.

If you haven’t yet read Part 1 of this series, I would highly recommend that you stop right here, and read it first.

In this article we will dive into one of the most commonly diagnosed and treated illnesses in the modern era: high blood pressure or hypertension.

We will answer: