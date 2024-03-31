Photo by Lenstravelier on Unsplash

Context

At this point in our civilization, the degree to which we insulate ourselves from nature seems to be at all time highs.

My wife recently pointed out to me that in past eras of civilization, houses were designed with the natural landscape in mind. Air would flow in and out freely. Sunlight was channeled to illuminate the interior. The earth was used to aid in cooling by acting as a heatsink.

Today, houses are built to completely insulate you from nature. Heating is artificial. Cooling is artificial. Airflow is artificial. Lighting is artificial.

The little sunlight that is allowed into the house must go through multiple panes of glass treated to “protect” you from UV light.

Which brings us squarely to the point of this article.

Sunlight.