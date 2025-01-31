Background

Recently, my wife suggested that I write an article going through our diet and what we have in our kitchen. Based on the feedback from Substack readers, it seems there is quite a bit of interest.

Since radically altering my diet in an attempt to cure my “autoimmune” inflammatory bowel disease, the list of foods I eat has gotten considerably shorter…and to me seems rather banal. Even though I thoroughly enjoy eating these things.

But, it seems like people may benefit from getting a glimpse into our kitchen.

When I first began attempts to cure my illness, I adopted a carnivore-based elimination diet. After putting this disease into permanent remission (going on 3 years now), and with our growing family’s various needs, I had to reconsider our grocery list.

Moreover, as I’ve continued to expand my understanding of health with the help of our great ancestors, I’ve come to realize that any diet which focuses on one (or one group) of foods is probably incomplete.

Finally, keep in mind that the list you are about to read is based around a couple of parameters:

My wife and I have different temperaments and nutritional needs. We also have 2 toddler who have different preferences and needs. As time goes on, we are developing the skills we need to replace big-box store bought food with our own creations.

With that said, I hesitate to tell people that they should eat what I eat.

Instead, I like to focus on how to go about choosing and sourcing your food.

Without further ado…