Brief Update:

I’ve been a bit MIA recently, but wanted to share that 6 days ago we welcomed our first baby girl into the world. We had the birth at home in our bath. Everything went beautifully well.

I’ve written about our choice to go with a home birth in the past, and this was our second time.

Everything went even more smoothly this time.

Background

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about how we cured my mother’s “essential” hypertension using a combination of minerals, vitamins, and self-care routines.

Not only was the “treatment” (which I like to call caring for yourself) successful, but so too was the article. So, I think it’s worth approaching this from a whole new perspective.

One person who was pleased by my mom’s success was my father. He was very worried for his wife, with how high her blood pressure had gotten. Greater than 190/120 mmHg.

Dad asked me to help put together a supplement stack they could take home with them.

I showed him how to responsibly use ChatGPT, and think of it more like an extension of a Google search, but with more sophisticated language processing and working memory.

Now, I had never done this before myself.

I’ve only recently started using ChatGPT and other LLMs like Manus, to save time in finding the research I want to explore. It has been very helpful when used in this manner. So much so that I am now applying it to other aspects of life for which I have problems that need solving.

In this article, I will use my exchange with ChatGPT to convey two things:

Share the supplement stack, and how we went about selecting it. Show how you can use ChatGPT responsibly and to your advantage.

At the end, I will share what I’m currently testing as a daily replenishment drink.

I’ll tell you the secret to #2 right now.

The biggest benefit of AI, ChatGPT or large language models (LLMs), is to save you time. Not exercise judgement or make decisions.

It’s not good at anything creative or spontaneous.

Imitation, on the other hand, it can do great.

You have to understand this about LLMs in general. This also applies to any Google search.

These tools save time.

With that in the record, let’s set up the premise of this supplement stack.

Rationale of Supplement Stack

First, we should clarify that the purpose of this stack is not to provide a source of everything we need. It is to fill dietary gaps.

Food first principle applies.

The difference between which micronutrients you will get from food vs a pill will vary by geography and budget.

The supplement stack I created for my family is based on context specific to my family. There are some things I know we get sufficiently from our diet. Certain fats, and its derived products. Other products that are stored in fat or protein.

I actually had a whole exchange with ChatGPT about this very point, and corrected its interpretation of this first prompt we used on this experiment: