Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Rachel A Listener's avatar
Rachel A Listener
5d

It is similar to calling a Ford car anything but a Ford. To avoid acknowledging our Creator and lifegiver by bragging that anything but Him can heal us.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4dEdited

The way the medical mafia markets health, you would think it is having all vaccines and enough big pharma drugs coursing through your body at all times...as if there are no limits. No time to be trusting the medical stumble-bums...a.k.a...doctors.

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