A medical student can tell you what homeostasis is. What the autonomic nervous system does. What heart rate variability measures. What spontaneous remission means, and why the placebo effect is real and clinically relevant.

Ask the same student “what is health?” and you’ll get an interesting response.

It used to be the case that health was defined as merely the absence of disease.

Nowadays, you will find something like this:

Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being…

Read incisively: “Health is a state of…well-being.”

Brilliant.

Modernity continues to stumble in the direction of what has been known about health for thousands of years, as a consequence of its frame of reference.

Because health is not the absence of disease. Not a lab value within a “normal” range. Not a Framingham score below a threshold.

Health is not the absence of something negative.

Being healthy is a positive phenomenon.

Unfortunately, asking what is healthy is tantamount to asking what is the sound of silence?

Every school of medicine that has survived across time had a language to capture this positive aspect of health.

The Arabs have ruh , the animating spirit that organizes the body’s faculties and determines its vitality.

Ayurveda has prana , the life force that precedes and underlies all biological function.

Traditional Chinese medicine is structured around qi , the circulating vital energy whose balance or disruption determines health and dis-ease.

The Hippocratic tradition (which modern medicine claims as its ancestor) centered on pneuma and the vis medicatrix naturae, the healing power of nature.

All of these schools of thought are centered around what you might call the vital force.

The force which facilitates growth, healing, and life. The force that is necessary and sufficient for health, and animates life itself.

This frame has come to be known as vitalism - the position that living systems are organized by something that cannot be fully reduced to their material components.

Modern medicine does not have a term for this. Not because it has been disproven. It’s just inconvenient for its worldview.

It was a philosophical commitment that began in the 17th century, when Descartes separated res cogitans from res extensa: mind from body. Separated the animating principle from mechanical substrate.

Modern Medicine chose machine over life-force. The living body became a modular system of parts. In part a hangover from the industrial revolution.

Disease became a malfunction of parts. Treatment became intervention in these parts. The force that organized and gave life to these parts was ignored

Vitalism had defenders through the 18th and 19th century. The vital force was still in active clinical use as late as 1850. In fact, it is in the “alternative” schools that we continue to see reference to it.

When germ theory arrived. When pharmaceuticals began producing measurable results. When the American Medical Association began professionalizing medicine as a scientific discipline. When the Flexner Report became the guiding principle for medical education…this is when modern medicine began to distinguish itself from the “alternative” practices.

These alternatives were naturopathy, homeopathy, osteopathy, chiropracty, etc. All of these schools grew in protest against allopathic medicine, and partly as a defense of the idea that the body had an inherent healing capacity worth supporting rather than suppressing.

The response from allopathy was not to refute the vital force, but to abandon it entirely.

To invoke a healing force was to sound like a naturopath. The phrase was surrendered…and with it the idea that living systems have a direction, a telos. An intrinsic intelligence that exceeds what can be described in reductive terms.

This left a void.

A series of phenomenon that needed a new explanation.

Wound Healing

Spontaneous Remission

Watchful Waiting

Placebo Effect

These are all a manifestation of the vital force, without the name.

The phenomenon didn’t disappear…it was just abandoned. Which is arguably worse.

The modern doctor observing two patients with identical diagnoses, identical labs, and wildly different clinical trajectories has no vocabulary for what they are seeing. They reach for concepts like compliance, psychology, chance, the will to live. A phrase they use informally but, never write in a chart. A half-thought.

The closest approximations in the modern lexicon only illustrate this gap.

Homeostasis captures the self-regulating tendency toward equilibrium: the body as thermostat. It describes the functional dimension of the vital force. But it still lacks purpose. There is no telos. No organizing principle.

No drive toward flourishing. No way to distinguish between a set-point that is adequate, and one that is optimal.

Autonomic nervous system tone is another useful clinical approximation. Vagal tone, sympatho-vagal balance, heart rate variability(HRV).

High HRV correlates with resilience, adaptability, physiological reserve. Low HRV predicts adverse outcomes across nearly every disease category examined. The measurement is real. But it is a proxy metric for a concept that has not been properly described.

The result is a school of medicine that can sequence your genome but says nothing about how you should lead your life.

Every school that Foundational Health draws from opens with a positive description of health. They are descriptions of the animating principle whose presence constitutes health and whose depletion contributes to dis-ease. Pathology is a loss of vitality. Treatment is guided by support for its return.

Modern medicine inverted this. It defined health as the absence of disease. Built its entire diagnostic apparatus around detecting pathology without consideration for the positive state it seeks to revive.

This is not a knowledge gap. This is a framing problem.

But, the vital force was always here. It organized Western medical thought from Hippocrates through the 19th century.

And, no…it was not superseded by “better science.”

It was surrendered to preserve an industry boundary.

This is the missing ingredient most doctors can feel without being able to name.

This is why you feel the contradiction when you see a doctor. Everything about you is measured and reported with great precision. Yet the one thing in the room that is alive (you), remains unknown.

Know Thyself. Flourish.

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