The Problem with Gene-Based Injections | Academia Catches Up
The Autoimmune Reaction Hypothesis gets published in the medical literature.
The Autoimmune Reaction Hypothesis
On February 26, 2022, I published the first part in a series entitle The Problem with Gene-based Injections.
The mechanism of damage that the gene-based injections pose to humans was presented as follows:
Spike-protein encoding genes are wrapped in lipid nanoparticles (LNP)
LNPs are injected into a human
LNPs enter the bloodstream
Bloodstream spreads LNPs throughout the body
Cells fuse with LNP & make the Spike protein - the antigen
Cells then present the antigen via MHC I → Train killer T-cells
Killer T-cells circulate around the body and destroy any cell that is presenting the Spike protein antigen
This is the critical final step:
Before your cells fused with LNPs, they were healthy
After vaccination, killer T-cells now perceive those healthy cells as infected - requiring destruction
This is the definition of an autoimmune response - the host immune system turns on its own healthy cells.
Scandinavian Journal of Immunology
On March 17th, 2022, Panagis Polykretis published online ahead of print in the Scandinavian Journal of Immunology an article entitled:
I don’t even need to explain the contents of this article, I’ll just post screenshots of the article itself.
In the Author’s own words…
Figure 1. (C) MHC I presenting peptides deriving from the proteasomal degradation of endogenous proteins to the T-cell receptor (TCR) of a CD8+ lymphocyte. (D) MHC II presenting peptides deriving from the proteasomal degradation of exogenous proteins to T-cell receptor (TCR) of a CD4+ lymphocyte.
For those of you who would like to read the article for yourselves:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sji.13160
The arrogance of man knows no bounds. The potential damage is likewise unlimited.
Follow me on Twitter @RemnantMD and Instagram @remnant.md
Sign-up for the FREE newsletter
Excellent article that the general population can understand. My training in biochemistry and interest in immunology prepared me for my decision not to partake in this genetic injection. Unfortunately, many who think they know immunology by listening only to the woke sector of academia have played Russian roulette with their health and likely that of their children.
I hope many will snap out of the psychosis they are in before it’s too late.
When an ideology and perhaps financial interests cloud the judgement of mentors, educators, and healthcare providers, what will be the outcome for those who were manipulated into accepting a shot of autoimmune-inducing elixir? Who will be responsible for this catastrophe? When will we hold the “science” gods accountable?
Thanks for spotting this. Quite obviously as soon as it was discovered that LNPs enter the circulation, Pk and Pd studies should have been demanded as should all the other preclinical studies (eg carcinogenicity, multi generational fertility etc etc) which were waived merely on the basis that it had a vaccine label slapped on it.
I wonder to what extent the fact that the author is “only” a physicist will be used to dismiss the letter?
OTOH it’s a mainstream academic journal.