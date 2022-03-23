The Autoimmune Reaction Hypothesis

On February 26, 2022, I published the first part in a series entitle The Problem with Gene-based Injections.

The mechanism of damage that the gene-based injections pose to humans was presented as follows:

Spike-protein encoding genes are wrapped in lipid nanoparticles (LNP) LNPs are injected into a human LNPs enter the bloodstream Bloodstream spreads LNPs throughout the body Cells fuse with LNP & make the Spike protein - the antigen Cells then present the antigen via MHC I → Train killer T-cells Killer T-cells circulate around the body and destroy any cell that is presenting the Spike protein antigen

This is the critical final step:

Before your cells fused with LNPs, they were healthy

After vaccination, killer T-cells now perceive those healthy cells as infected - requiring destruction

This is the definition of an autoimmune response - the host immune system turns on its own healthy cells.

Scandinavian Journal of Immunology

On March 17th, 2022, Panagis Polykretis published online ahead of print in the Scandinavian Journal of Immunology an article entitled:

I don’t even need to explain the contents of this article, I’ll just post screenshots of the article itself.

In the Author’s own words…

Figure 1. (C) MHC I presenting peptides deriving from the proteasomal degradation of endogenous proteins to the T-­cell receptor (TCR) of a CD8+ lymphocyte. (D) MHC II presenting peptides deriving from the proteasomal degradation of exogenous proteins to T-­cell receptor (TCR) of a CD4+ lymphocyte.

For those of you who would like to read the article for yourselves:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sji.13160

The arrogance of man knows no bounds. The potential damage is likewise unlimited.

Follow me on Twitter @RemnantMD and Instagram @remnant.md