Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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babablacksheep's avatar
babablacksheep
2d

Our midwife advised against the K shots for both our children born in her independent birth clinic in 2005 and 2008 for exactly this reason. Her explanation was not quite so in depth as this, but it was clear she had some intuition that there was a good reason to allow the blood to remain lower in K at birth in most cases. Due to a hematoma on one kid’s head, she did end up advising the shot. The other kid never got it. It was also clear that she was breaking the law and risking her license in doing so. She was a brave midwife and reading this makes me realize how fortunate we were to be under her care.

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CS's avatar
CS
2d

Wow, excellent research! If only I could go back. My older son has asthma and adhd. No idea if it was due to the K shot or the vaccines or both, but I’d undo every last unnecessary medical intervention if I could do it over. I have learned so much since my kids were born (early nineties) It was all risk and no reward 😢

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