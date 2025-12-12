Background

Since the early days of this publication, the most consistent feedback I’ve received from readers is that they appreciate the way I explain complex and seemingly impenetrable medical concepts.

Feel free to correct me here if I’m wrong, but I think I was one of the first writers warning the public that the covid injections would induce variable and widespread ‘autoimmune’ dysfunction. I didn’t buy the argument that it was only kids experience “transient” myocarditis.

I enjoyed writing this article because it’s at the pinnacle of impenetrable and convoluted biomedical mumbo-jumbo that is used to prevent people from engaging with and thinking critically about the problem…and the proposed industry solution (covid injections).

That’s all to say that from both my analogue and digital experience, the thing which people appreciate the most seems to be the explanatory power of my writing.

Secondly, the other consistent feedback I get are requests to discuss and explore specific health concerns/topics that are relevant to their health.

Admittedly, I have fallen short of this simply because my best work (whatever it may be) comes from exploring things which interest me. Selfish as it may be.

But, I have a proposition that can combine the needs of the readers, what I enjoy doing, and plays to my strengths.

The Health Renaissance Seminar

The word renaissance means re-birth. It dovetails nicely with what this publication has been concerned with for the last couple of years.

Specifically, to think critically about our understanding of health and disease, explore the modern scientific literature, and synthesize it with medical wisdom which has survived for millenia.

In my opinion, science has long been converging on “new” findings which corroborate what we have known and practice for thousands of years.

The Philosophy of the Seminar

My favorite part of college were not the courses that everyone took, with hundreds of students and one professor.

My favorite part was the seminar.

These were intimate, collaborative, and productive sessions.

High level knowledge, collaborative synthesis and problem solving.

These consisted of a lecture room with 10-15 students, a graduate student (teaching assistant) and a professor who was so committed to his field that to call them a PhD would be an understatement.

One of my most memorable seminars had an instructor with a Doctorate of Science. A degree/designation awarded after a lifetime of contribution to a given field of study.

These were stimulating, insightful and highly interactive. Everyone came out of it with a better understanding of the natural world, and sometimes even the professor with new questions to ponder from the small class of dedicated and inquisitive students.

This is how I’d like to run the seminars.

The goal of this is for both the audience and myself to come out of it with a better understanding of the problem.

Frankly, this is how I feel about any medical consultation, patient visit, or podcast conversation.

If the parties involved come out of the interaction with a better understanding, or more concrete direction of exploration than they did before the session…then, in my opinion, that is success.

The Structure

The structure of each seminar will be rather simple.

I will provide a lecture on a given health topic (e.g. heart disease or high blood pressure). First, clarify the problem. Second, review and critique the mainstream medical understanding. Finally, provide my interpretation of the disease process and how to approach solving it. The audience will ask clarifying questions so that everyone is on the same page. Then, the fun begins. People in the audience can provide their own personal experience, questions, or contentions. Not everyone will accept or agree with what I present, and that to me is the best part. It means I will learn something too. Together, we will work on improving all of our understanding and hopefully we can come out of this session with a better idea of how to take care for ourselves.

The first session will be sometime in January (hit subscribe to get notified). I hope that it will be after we have finished moving in, but before my wife delivers our third child.

How to Attend LIVE

I haven’t yet hammered this out, but here is what I am thinking. You let me know what you think.

Not everyone will be interested in every topic. So, I don’t want to force anyone to commit to all of the seminars or none at all.

For this reason, about a week before the seminar, I will open up registration for a very small number of attendees. There will be a fee. Think of it like buying a ticket for an event.

Attendees will have the option to ask questions, take part in the collaborative problem solving, and provide their own personal experience/insights related to a health problem.

Feel free to share as much or as little personal/identifying information as possible.

How to Watch After the Event

Since these are intimate sessions in which people share personal experiences, I won’t be posting the entirety of the session for public viewing.

Instead, I will cut clips here and there which provide a critical insight that everyone else may benefit from, whilst preserving and respecting the privacy of people in attendance.

I have considered the possibility of allowing paid supporters to access an archive of these sessions, but I think this will have to be determined in collaboration with the attendees of the live sessions.

Definitely open to your input here.

First Seminar Topic

The topic of the first seminar will be heart disease - specifically, atherosclerosis.

This is a big topic, since it has implications for widespread testing, prescription drugs and surgical interventions that almost everyone is being offered these days.

To get notified of the date and the opportunity to register, hit subscribe!