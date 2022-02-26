The Human B cell releases a packet of antibodies into the blood

Brief Background

Since the beginning of vaccine rollout, many people looked at me quizzically when informed that I had no intention of getting an injection of an experimental gene-therapy.

In their minds, these are vaccines. Furthermore, they are “Safe & Effective” according to the promos.

To me, there were far too many unknowns about the ‘vaccines.’ Conversely, by the end of 2020 we knew enough about SARS-CoV-2 that I had no concerns about catching it - if I hadn’t already.

By this time, I had a solid idea of whom I could not trust:

Pharmaceutical companies NIH & NIAID CDC FDA Anthony Fauci

If I had any chance of making an informed decision, I had to incorporate the following:

I am not saying that my approach was fool-proof. But, as time has revealed…it was a sufficient framework to protect my loved ones. Furthermore, the predictive capacity of the framework has paid dividends already.

The Ideology

Before we begin this exploration, let us give the devil its due.

For the archetypal ‘explanation’ of how the mRNA vaccines work, we can refer to the marketing material of Big Pharma.

A snippet from Big Pharma’s most well-known marketing firm, the CDC:

Based on the promotional material, it is all really simple:

We inject mRNA coated in protective material

Your cells take up the mRNA

produce Spike protein

Destroy the mRNA

Then your body generates antibodies against Spike

Simple. Safe. Effective.

Or is it?

The Conceptual Framework

We will be discussing various lines of biologic reasoning, so it would be helpful to keep these questions in mind as we progress through this endeavor.