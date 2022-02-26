First Principles | The Problem with Gene-based Injections - Part 1
The cellular environment is incredibly complex and dynamic. To understand the concerns with gene-based injections, we need to go back to basics.
Brief Background
Since the beginning of vaccine rollout, many people looked at me quizzically when informed that I had no intention of getting an injection of an experimental gene-therapy.
In their minds, these are vaccines. Furthermore, they are “Safe & Effective” according to the promos.
To me, there were far too many unknowns about the ‘vaccines.’ Conversely, by the end of 2020 we knew enough about SARS-CoV-2 that I had no concerns about catching it - if I hadn’t already.
By this time, I had a solid idea of whom I could not trust:
NIH & NIAID
CDC
FDA
Anthony Fauci
If I had any chance of making an informed decision, I had to incorporate the following:
Vaccine clinical trials
Including the methods, results, and supplementary material
Background knowledge of: immunology, cell & molecular biology, physiology, & infectious disease
Actual experts in a given field - not just Big Tech & Corporate News personalities
History - how have regulators & institutions handled other similar situations?
I am not saying that my approach was fool-proof. But, as time has revealed…it was a sufficient framework to protect my loved ones. Furthermore, the predictive capacity of the framework has paid dividends already.
The Ideology
Before we begin this exploration, let us give the devil its due.
For the archetypal ‘explanation’ of how the mRNA vaccines work, we can refer to the marketing material of Big Pharma.
A snippet from Big Pharma’s most well-known marketing firm, the CDC:
Based on the promotional material, it is all really simple:
We inject mRNA coated in protective material
Your cells take up the mRNA
produce Spike protein
Destroy the mRNA
Then your body generates antibodies against Spike
Simple. Safe. Effective.
Or is it?
The Conceptual Framework
We will be discussing various lines of biologic reasoning, so it would be helpful to keep these questions in mind as we progress through this endeavor.
What is dangerous about SARS-CoV-2?
How does adaptive immunity work?
How do these vaccines actually work?
What is autoimmunity?
How does the intersection of adaptive immunity and these vaccines affect the health of your body?
What evidence is there that this interaction is harmful?
