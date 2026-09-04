Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Bigquacker's avatar
Bigquacker
2d

Remnant.

Blasted through the dossier.

Blows my mind how 90% of benefits of peps can be achieved from improving sleep and sunlight 💀

Remaining question though.

Why is supplemental melatonin associated with negative warnings around safety and long term use? Would there be a mechanism of bad action you can think of?

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8 replies by Remnant | MD and others
Charley Cropley, N.D.'s avatar
Charley Cropley, N.D.
12h

Thank you for this informative article. I've not found any other info to date that raises plausible arguments that counter the deluge of pro peptide hype.

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