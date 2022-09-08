Ok, maybe 3 questions. These questions all concern my written work:
What is something you found valuable/informative?
What is something you did not like?
What is something you would like to read more about?
I value the feedback of my readers.
Thank you.
I found this response in Notes interesting:
https://substack.com/profile/47137712-remnant-md/note/c-15685008
I am interested in Terrain Theory.
Can you please educate your readers on how important Vit D levels above 40ng/mL are for a competent immune system? T-cells need these levels in order to be competent. Most people have a level between 25&30 ng/mL which is enough for bone health, not enough for innate and cellular immune system competence. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-021-01080-3
https://vitamindwiki.com is a great resource. Thanks
First, I would like to thank you for the vastly time intensive work you have done on behalf of humanity.
While I have become jaded and have lost all faith in the institution of “medicine” many in my family still regard doctors as an unassailable source of information. As such, your candid words carry more weight.
By bringing to light information that can be easily verified by secondary sources you further enhance this trust.
I like all your articles but as I subscribe to a zillion substacks I don’t have time to read them all in full, so the only thing I don’t like is the length of your articles! It would help if you did a summary at the beginning of salient points you’re going to discuss so that I can choose to set aside the time to read in full.
Thank you. Many articles are very useful. I just read your phytate article (being a lifelong veggie it is relevant, something I've been aware of since 1980's and have taken steps since then to supplement especially zinc). The update was very worthwhile with much more detail than I've come across before.
An article researching dietary oxalates would be useful, most especially how some people manage to handle these potentially harmful minerals OK ( gut bacteria?) whilst others don't so well. - There seems to be a subgroup of "afflicted" who are so determined to cut out all oxalates, they are then doing themselves potentially severe other damages through highly restrictive diets. ( You will find a Facebook group dedicated to this).
I have lowered my oxalate intake which has helped me a bit, but what made a massive difference in my rheumatoid arthritis and all-over pain levels was to up my vit D serum level from meager 23 ng/mL (I used to be vegan and live in Berlin and gave birth in winter, after which I was in crippling pain and couldn't walk for months) to 90 ng/mL. Magnesium and B-vitamins (as Vit D co-factors) were also really important. My auto-immune disease is in remission. Dr Cicero Coimbra treats Multiple Sclerosis with High Dose Vit D, and only sees reduced success when patients' intestinal problems are severe (in which case biofilms and dsybiosis need to be tackled).
You have a broad range of interests and while I do not find all of them of compelling interest to me, I find most of them interesting. Your writing is clear enough that I can use it to help someone understand a point I am making that they are not understanding -- that has value every time.
Because you have mastered something at which I am awful, compact writing to an end, it would be useful if you could occasionally write modestly referenced summary/update articles looking at some of the current issues or things about which some of us are likely to be questioned.
Some of these topics have endless writing but I just cannot send/give 200 articles to someone about something and much of the writing is too strident in one direction or the other to stand behind, even if correct. Some of these topics are parts of arcs that have come a long way that need to be concisely explained for this point in time.
Examples focused on current events might include the lack of value of masking for respiratory viruses, the actual value (if any) of spikeshots and their endless boosters, lack of value of any NPIs of any sort, etc. More broadly, since you seem to have broad interests, the value/lack thereof for other therapeutic interventions, limitations and successes of particular kinds of controversial testing, etc. would be of value. Or the latest on CFS/Long Covid (people seriously want to understand how much of them are supratentorial -- finding dispassionate discussion is tough). Many of these topics are just problems for all of us -- pieces that are short and straightforward enough to be read on these topics are great.
These things may or may not be of interest to you and your work is interesting enough that I would not want to discourage you from going wherever you thought it would be interesting. And for the areas I outlined, there are many other writers on these topics that I am sure you read. But the thing I can least well come up with is a reasoned piece of a few pages that makes the case (with a handful of citations) as to the state of one of these topics and what the reader should do about it. (I obviously am not aiming this at the subscribers to your stack -- we think of these things often. I am more thinking about a takeaway for my patients when they ask "Should I get the spikeshot?" Of course this is an individualized decision, but just having a non-chestbeating (but correct) piece on this for them to read would have deep value. I find it really hard to get exactly the right piece and I read dozens of substacks.
In any case, just flight-of-ideas but perhaps helpful to you. I am enjoying getting to learn how you think and admiring your writing acumen.
I have not been a subscriber for long, so I am not overly familiar with your work. But I was very much moved by your recent article about jabs and pregnancy. Looking at your series on the "gene therapy" which I have long called a gene manipulator, I found the writing to be easy to follow. You speak like a doctor who is also a human being.
I would like to hear more about where you think medicine is going after this, and where are most health care professionals on this. It seems to me the jabs and covid policy are significantly more dangerous than the virus. Remdesivir is a stain on the profession. Are many doctors and nurses still convinced the virus is the problem? The silence about the vaccine injured and dead makes this seem like a conspiracy of silence. The whole thing begins to feel like a slow democide that shall not be mentioned.
Love all information on diet / health from a doctor that is awake and outside the medical box! All the subjects you write on are thought provoking and well researched. I am in the alternative health field and find your articles all very applicable to my work and life.
Can’t say at this point that there’s anything I don’t like ... and ... I’d like more on the nuts and bolts of functional health. Liver function, mitochondrial function- bottom line (integral aspects) of staying healthy.
Well, #1, I found your essay on statins and cholesterol interesting and valuable. I don’t have an answer to #2. What I would like to read more about (#3) is: what is going on in my body 19 months after the initial (and only) two mRNA jabs? Is it still in my body, possibly making mischief? Honestly, I lose sleep over this question! And … thanks.
I have a question for you.
