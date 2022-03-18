Dear Readers,

When Remnant | MD was launched in November 2021, I would not have imagined this type of growth from long-form writing. All my past endeavors of this nature have been in academic journals.

This last month, in particular, has seen the type of exponential growth that has left me in awe of the network effects of the internet and social media. It seems like a record is set every month, on both Twitter & Substack.

These numbers are unbelievable - and it’s thanks to all of you.

In the Beginning

I started this Substack for two primary reasons:

My wife was tired of listening to all my stories, thoughts, and hypotheses. I can ramble on for hours. Although she has been incredibly patient, I figured it was time some other people put up with it. All that’s happened in the last 1-2 years has been a straw that broke the camel’s back moment. I’ve been painfully conscious of many of the problems that surround us within Medicine and Academia.

This last year has solidified the notion that I do not want to be constrained by the often backwards, and sometimes corrupt motives that plague these institutions - for multiple reasons…

Most importantly, I don’t believe that a Doctor can give his patients his best unless he is free to practice the art of Medicine. To most, this may not seem as dire a concern as it does to me. But, the pandemic response strategies that have been deployed recently will likely convince more people of the severity of the issue. The issues run all the way down to the depths of modern Western medicine.

To this End

I believe the way forward is for Doctors who hold themselves to a high standard of patient care, intellectually curiosity, and engagement with developing science to become independent.

We cannot allow bureaucrats to tell us how to practice medicine - let alone what we can say publically. Obtaining and maintaining a medical license is a life-long endeavor, and I’ll be damned if anyone’s beliefs, politics, or agenda will come between me and my patients.

Moving forward my priority will be publishing my research, thoughts, and hypotheses to everyone. Not through gatekeepers.

In these past few months I’ve learned that I love to write, and to discuss. Therefore, I will be moving the newsletter to Ghost.org in the coming weeks.

At Ghost, I will be able to build this platform in both written and audio/video format. The platform allows for customization to help streamline this endeavor & grow to its full potential.

It should be rather seamless, as I can export your e-mails into Ghost, so you won’t miss a beat.

I hope you will join me.

Thank you again for all the support.

The possibility of becoming completely free from the reigns of central authority looks more likely with each passing day.