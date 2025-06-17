Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Been on family vacation for the past few weeks. But, the more I travel and talk to people, the more inspired I get for the content and structure of this book.

The first part of the sketches/notes for the book can be found here:

Small announcement:

Given that the extensive work on this publication and in the forthcoming book would not exist without the support of paid subscribers, I have decided to make the book free to all those who continue to support this Substack.

Would never have imagined getting to the stage of writing a book, and I appreciate the support of each and every one of you.

Paid subscribers will receive a pre-publication copy before anyone else will have the opportunity to read it.

All paid subscribers up until a few months before the final draft is ready will receive a copy. If you’d like to receive an exclusive copy, subscribe below.

The Load of the Foundation

As I shared in the previous post, here is the sketch for the content of the book. I had not yet come up for a term for the roof that the pillars hold up.

Now, we have a term: Vitality.