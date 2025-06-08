As I mentioned in the last article, there are some exciting new things on the horizon. One of these is a book.

After receiving some feedback, it seems like the title of the book needs some more tinkering. However, the contents of the book have been on my mind relentlessly.

I thought it may be best to start with an outline, since there is a vast library of things I’ve written, spoken or thought about.

As I write this article, I am on a vacation with my extended family. However, the gears never stop turning. So, I wrote a few notes and sketched a sort of “house of health.”

The idea of pillars has been bouncing around in my head for quite some time. Of course, pillars do not stand on their own. They also need a foundation. Moreover, this foundation/pillar supports yet another structure above.

So far, I believe I’ve got the foundation and pillars figured out.