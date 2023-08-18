Background

In 2022, I wrote a piece in response to Canada’s expansion of criteria which would qualify a person for “doctor-assisted suicide” - or as the government calls its, MAID.

At the time, Canada was planning to expand MAID beyond the typical case (terminal and intolerable illness) to include those with ‘mental disorders.’

In the article I made the case that a shift of this magnitude was a crossing of the Rubicon moment for Canadians. No longer would we be discussing MAID as a last option in those who are terribly ill.

Now, we could consider it for those who are psychologically unwell. Or in a strange case that followed, someone who was experiencing momentary low net-worth.

Instead of telling people “it is ok to die with dignity”

You are now telling people “certain lifestyles may warrant ending your life.”

The Rising Rates

Fast-forward to 2023, and we are seeing headlines like this one:

Not surprisingly, the number of medically-assisted deaths are on the rise, year over year.

In 2021, MAID accounted for 3.3% of all deaths in Canada. The province with the highest rate was Quebec, sitting at 4.7% and slightly behind British Colombia which was at 4.8%.

This was competitive with the highest rates in the world - Netherlands at 4.8%.

In 2022, Quebec jumped to 6.1% - taking the lead from B.C.

Approximately 72,900 people died in Quebec between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. That means over 4000 people in Quebec were killed by government intervention.

As of June of 2023, MAID already accounts for 6.2% of all deaths in Quebec. They estimate that Quebec is on track for 7% of all deaths will be by MAID in 2023.

These numbers are astounding. Double the rate of Ontario. Triple the rate of Belgium. 4.5x more than Switzerland.

Quebec’s commission on end-of-life care even issued a memo to doctors, encouraging them to follow the appropriate requirements before considering MAID as an option for their patients.

They mentioned that “requests due to old age do not meet provincial criteria” and “an independent opinion from a second doctor isn’t a formality - it’s a requirement.”

Controversial Thoughts

First of all, I am opposed to ‘medically-assisted’ death.

Simple reason: you do not need a doctor’s help to die.

You are free to commit suicide however you like. There is no reason why the person who took an oath to uphold life, should be the person to take on the ethical burden of ending one. Keeping sick people alive is hard. Killing someone is simple.

If you believe strongly that your family member is better off dead, arrange a manner in which you can help them.

Moving on to the development above…

“Terminal illness” isn’t as definite a criteria as one may think. It is important to remember that “terminally ill” is an assessment of the medical industry.

If the medical industry is overwhelming allopathic, then “terminal illness” simply means that the outcome (death) is beyond the help of allopathic medicine.

Thus, instead of suffering with disease people are offered a quick and painless way out of the problem - MAID.

But, as we are continuing to learn…allopathic medicine isn’t all that it is cracked up to be. Imperfect doesn’t even begin to describe it.

The question then becomes, just because we are told that someone is “terminally ill,” does that mean they have no hope whatsoever? From any school of medical thought? From any alternative approach?

Let’s take the Canadian example of providing MAID for people with “psychological illness.”

Yes, allopathic medicine absolutely sucks when it comes to mental health and mood disorders.

So, do we offer MAID to people who aren’t getting better from the allopathic approach?

Or, do we offer them another approach that isn’t based in pharmaceuticals? One that actually addresses the deficiencies in their life that has led them down this path.

What would you want for your loved one?

Do you see how far we have fallen?

Fear not, there is a neurosurgeon in Quebec (Georges L’Esperance) who is the president of the Quebec Association for the Right to Die in Dignity who will calm us down.

He claims that these numbers are going up simply because people are understanding that MAID is an option. Nothing to be concerned about.

He also criticized the memo that was sent out, because “it might stigmatize the procedure or even dissuade some doctors from providing it.”

A final controversial thought occurred to me:

What kind of doctor would be so vehemently in favor of MAID that not only do they not find these increasing rates concerning, but are instead concerned that the rising rates may raise concerns about the legitimacy of the MAID program in Canada?

That is to say, he seems more concerned about discouraging MAID in a society with the highest rates in the world.

In trying to maintain as generous an interpretation of this person as possible, I have come to the following conclusion.

If you truly believe in the allopathic model of medicine, then you must believe to your very core that everything that can be done has been attempted for patients who face these dilemmas.

That is to say, in his perspective, these patients have no other choice. Everything that can be done, has been done. Even for those with mental illness.

I don’t believe that, however.

