Current Paradigm

An increasingly common sentiment is frustration with the current healthcare system. Since covid, the distrust of healthcare has become widespread and more powerful than I have seen in my lifetime.

Amongst people, the degree of this distrust varies greatly. For some, they try to avoid only the most toxic of solutions that the doctors offer - radiation, chemotherapy, immune suppression and potent biologic modulators.

These people tend to fall short on questions of lesser urgency, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, insulin resistance, weight loss, etc. Still relying on the word of the healthcare industry.

For others, like myself, the degree to which they allow their loved ones to come into contact with ‘healthcare’ is purely for emergencies that may require heroic surgical intervention.

Personally, I don’t have a primary care doctor. I rarely, if ever, take over the counter medications. I put money we would otherwise waste on expensive insurance premiums into a health-savings account, the funds of which I can direct towards investments of my choosing.

Shortcomings

Why do some people still take the advice (and interventions) of this broken healthcare paradigm, despite their instincts telling them otherwise?

From the years of feedback I have received, it seems to me there’s a common mental obstacle that prevents people from detaching further form this paradigm.

A common sentiment I hear goes something like this:

Yes, this system is broken. But, what am I supposed to do about my blood pressure? I’ll just keep taking this drug my doctor prescribed.

This is understandable.

If you don’t have a grasp of the full picture, it is difficult to step away without feeling a sense of guilt about potentially harming yourself in the long-term.

There are several hurdles in the way, such as:

Why is my blood pressure high?

Is the prescription optimized for what’s causing my high blood pressure?

Just how effective is this prescription in reducing it?

Is that as good an affect as one can achieve?

How strong is the effect from more natural and less toxic solutions?

If the person cannot confidently answer these questions, they will simply resort to the prescription their doctor gave them.

But, let’s entertain this question to illustrate my point.

If you have high blood pressure, there’s a high likelihood your doctor prescribed an ACE Inhibitor - these are drugs that end in -pril, such as lisinopril. One of the most commonly used class of drugs to lower blood pressure.

How effective are they?

According to a Cochrane meta-analysis, the average reduction in systolic blood pressure was around 10 mmHg.

Sounds good right?

According to a study testing the use of mineral salt (high in potassium, magnesium and other trace minerals) instead of regular table salt (which is almost entirely sodium)…you can expect a drop in systolic blood pressure of about 10 mmHg!

Simple right?

Just swap out your salt. The best part?

You don’t only get a reduction in blood pressure. Improving the mineral content of your body impacts so many functions and organs, including the heart, nervous system, gut, muscles, reproductive organs, and much more.

It gets even better.

No side-effects.

Whereas with prescription drugs you must always contend with side-effects…with appropriate electrolyte balance you only get side-benefits.