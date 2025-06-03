Remnant | MD

Celeste
5dEdited

The Pillars of Foundational Health👍🏼 or Foundational Health. And also on the cover “By reviving and marrying the wisdom of our ancestors with our modern scientific endeavors, we resurrect the one healing art.”

The content outline for your book is fabulous. I’m very interested in ancestral methods and practices. Back to basics. Even as little as 50-100 years ago our lifestyle and health were very different. Let’s revisit what worked and learn from that. (I’m just echoing what you are already great at). Most people have a recency bias, so we tend to think the most current information is the most valuable. But that’s not necessarily true.

I listen to podcasts daily, but watch videos infrequently. I have learned a massive amount from health related podcasts. I like to get multiple perspectives on a topic & the repetition helps me learn. Conversational style is good but no more than 2 people including you. One host, one guest. If a third person chimes in , it’s disorienting & harder to follow, especially on audio only. And the extra guest seems frustrated (may be my projection). Do not use music when people are talking. Music at the beginning sounds like a good idea but frankly, if it lasts more than three seconds, I become impatient and feel like it’s wasting time. I vote for no music. Practice the audio multiple times before launching an episode. All speakers must be clear. If I can’t hear it clearly, even if it’s a topic I want to hear about, I will immediately turn it off. And I have no hearing issues. Do not break up the interview with ads. It’s disruptive. Play ads at beginning or end only, if you have to use them. If you use ads, offer a heartfelt sentence about purchasing from these vendors helps you keep the podcast going, and you appreciate our support. Many podcasts have turned into infomercials for guests that are pitching a product. It is lightly veiled, and they suck you in because my golly their product sounds amazing and important. Some products are worth purchasing, others not so much, and it’s hard to tell until you’ve made the purchase. I know you are authentic and will not have someone pitching a product unless you personally have tried it and see value in it or there’s little downside. For example , if you do an episode on curcumin, and the guest sells a curcumin supplement, make sure you are confident in the product, or that you put a disclaimer that the guest is providing information only and for us to use our best judgment in making a purchase. It’s a tricky line, because I’ve purchased very good products from podcast guests and they are products I would not have otherwise known about, but know that we are relying on what products or services you have confidence in because we are a fan of you.

Do not interrupt or talk over the guest. Check yourself multiple times, speak considerably less than the guest. It will still be conversational. If the guest goes over a complex topic, the host should circle back, rephrase, clarify, and break it down for the audience. Everyone will be different, but I like a podcast that is about 50 to 60 minutes for my commute. If the podcast is much shorter than that, it’s not enough time to cover the topic and I’m left with more questions than answers. If the podcast is longer than that, it’s not usually a problem. I just pause it and pick it up at my next opportunity. Three hours is too long, two hours is too long for me. I can’t even get through a two or three hour Tucker or Rogan interview. And I like both of them.

I love that you will be consulting with/accepting patients soon. You are a great teacher and guide. You will be very successful. I’m glad you see the importance of starting slow, and growing slowly.

I’ll think about topics for your podcast and guests to interview and report back later.

You are doing big things. This is a great path. Much needed. We are grateful. ❤️

Lena
5d

"The Pillars of Medicine" sounds like a book about allopathic medicine. I personally would hesitate to buy the book. Your second name sounds more appealing. Or, how about "The Foundation of Natural Health".

