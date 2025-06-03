For the last several weeks I've been doing much thinking, reading, and learning. The inevitable fruits of this labor has been consideration of what comes next. It feels like the endeavor of the last 3.5 years on this publication are coming to a head.

Future Directions for Remnant MD

As many of you know, I've spent most of my time in the analog world trying to learn, understand, and reconcile the information and wisdom that can be gleaned from our past and our present. With the obvious and developing failure of our current healthcare paradigm, I've been trying to figure out what comes next. What is the future of this profession? For myself and for those who are in need of care and guidance.

I will not waste my time trying to change an industry that I believe no longer represents the physician nor the patient. So, I must forge a new path.

I've been working overtime at my day job and side-gig to put together the foundations of what comes next.

The Podcast

I have learned from my experience publishing audio and video content that, if there is to be a podcast element to this project, it must be conversational.

I have never been the kind of person who likes to sit in front of a camera or microphone and talk to myself or some imaginary audience. I'm a conversationalist.

Whatever audio and video endeavor there will be, it will be thus.

Having discussed/strategized with my wife and a close friend who specializes in video content, the final pieces are coming together.

Also, I am in the process of booking several people in the health and health-adjacent world, with whom I would like to discuss and develop ideas.

If you have any recommendations or suggestions for whom I should speak with, please leave them in the comments below or email me at rmdllc@proton.me

The Book

Secondly, I have begun sketching an outline for a book.

As I wrote these articles over the last several years, I had the sense that their cumulative impact would be through something more elaborate. It seems like the natural extension of this work would be a book.

The content of this book will address:

What are the real reasons that the current healthcare paradigm doesn't work?

How do we get people on a path to good health, resilience, and vitality without relying on expensive tests, harmful drugs, or life-changing interventions?

How do we set people’s lives in order, so that they flourish physiologically and mentally with vitality?

What are the pillars of health? And how do these different pillars fit together to make a healthy person?

This is the broad outline.

The tentative title for this book will be something like "The Pillars of Medicine" or "The Pillars of Foundational Health."

Please let me know what you think of this title and the intended contents in the comments below.

Personal Consultations

Many of you have been asking for this for years now. And truth be told, I feel somewhat guilty for not having started it earlier.

But, I believe that everything happens in the time it's meant to happen. And now is the time. Soon, I will start taking consultations.

What will these consultations look like?

Essentially, these will be medium to long-term engagements in which we explore everything about you that your doctors have ignored, overlooked, misinterpreted, misdiagnosed, or mistreated.

We will come up with a plan to set your health in order.

This won't be the same for everyone.

For example, many people have reached out to me asking for advice on certain issues. For some, the amount of time we spent conversing was over the course of days, sometimes weeks - since getting to the bottom of it took a lot more exploration and time.

In other cases, they were simple five-minute exchanges that:

Opened the person's eyes to what the problem may fundamentally be Set them on a path so that they can be the ones that heal themselves.

Ultimately, that's my goal.

I am not the source of healing. One of my beliefs is that as doctors, we are merely the teachers (docere) and guides.

At the end of the day, only you can be the source of your healing. You, with your God, should be the ones that take control of that. Not me. We are merely messengers.

For everyone, that journey is going to be different.

We are now approaching almost 200 articles in which I’ve laid out my thoughts, beliefs, and interpretations of health and disease. With each article averaging around 1000 words, there is an ocean of 200,000 words to explore and see if I'm the right fit for you.

Very shortly, I will publish an application form. I will review each one personally and judge whether or not we are the right fit to proceed.

From there, you may receive an email from me to set up a date for an initial conversation—a short (maybe 20-30 minute) encounter to clarify your expectations and needs, and whether or not we want to move forward together.

If I do not have the bandwidth to take on the clients that I want to help, they will be put on a waitlist, and as time allows, I will work through that waitlist. This is how it will begin.

Your Feedback

I value your feedback just as I value your support as subscribers and readers of this publication.

Let me know your impressions and thoughts below

By reviving and marrying the wisdom of our ancestors with our modern scientific endeavors, we will resurrect the one healing art.

Together, we will provide a sliver of this world with what I hope will be medical attention in its most authentic form.