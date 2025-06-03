For the last several weeks I've been doing much thinking, reading, and learning. The inevitable fruits of this labor has been consideration of what comes next. It feels like the endeavor of the last 3.5 years on this publication are coming to a head.
Future Directions for Remnant MD
As many of you know, I've spent most of my time in the analog world trying to learn, understand, and reconcile the information and wisdom that can be gleaned from our past and our present. With the obvious and developing failure of our current healthcare paradigm, I've been trying to figure out what comes next. What is the future of this profession? For myself and for those who are in need of care and guidance.
I will not waste my time trying to change an industry that I believe no longer represents the physician nor the patient. So, I must forge a new path.
I've been working overtime at my day job and side-gig to put together the foundations of what comes next.
The Podcast
I have learned from my experience publishing audio and video content that, if there is to be a podcast element to this project, it must be conversational.
I have never been the kind of person who likes to sit in front of a camera or microphone and talk to myself or some imaginary audience. I'm a conversationalist.
Whatever audio and video endeavor there will be, it will be thus.
Having discussed/strategized with my wife and a close friend who specializes in video content, the final pieces are coming together.
Also, I am in the process of booking several people in the health and health-adjacent world, with whom I would like to discuss and develop ideas.
If you have any recommendations or suggestions for whom I should speak with, please leave them in the comments below or email me at rmdllc@proton.me
The Book
Secondly, I have begun sketching an outline for a book.
As I wrote these articles over the last several years, I had the sense that their cumulative impact would be through something more elaborate. It seems like the natural extension of this work would be a book.
The content of this book will address:
What are the real reasons that the current healthcare paradigm doesn't work?
How do we get people on a path to good health, resilience, and vitality without relying on expensive tests, harmful drugs, or life-changing interventions?
How do we set people’s lives in order, so that they flourish physiologically and mentally with vitality?
What are the pillars of health? And how do these different pillars fit together to make a healthy person?
This is the broad outline.
The tentative title for this book will be something like "The Pillars of Medicine" or "The Pillars of Foundational Health."
Please let me know what you think of this title and the intended contents in the comments below.
Personal Consultations
Many of you have been asking for this for years now. And truth be told, I feel somewhat guilty for not having started it earlier.
But, I believe that everything happens in the time it's meant to happen. And now is the time. Soon, I will start taking consultations.
What will these consultations look like?
Essentially, these will be medium to long-term engagements in which we explore everything about you that your doctors have ignored, overlooked, misinterpreted, misdiagnosed, or mistreated.
We will come up with a plan to set your health in order.
This won't be the same for everyone.
For example, many people have reached out to me asking for advice on certain issues. For some, the amount of time we spent conversing was over the course of days, sometimes weeks - since getting to the bottom of it took a lot more exploration and time.
In other cases, they were simple five-minute exchanges that:
Opened the person's eyes to what the problem may fundamentally be
Set them on a path so that they can be the ones that heal themselves.
Ultimately, that's my goal.
I am not the source of healing. One of my beliefs is that as doctors, we are merely the teachers (docere) and guides.
At the end of the day, only you can be the source of your healing. You, with your God, should be the ones that take control of that. Not me. We are merely messengers.
For everyone, that journey is going to be different.
We are now approaching almost 200 articles in which I’ve laid out my thoughts, beliefs, and interpretations of health and disease. With each article averaging around 1000 words, there is an ocean of 200,000 words to explore and see if I'm the right fit for you.
Very shortly, I will publish an application form. I will review each one personally and judge whether or not we are the right fit to proceed.
From there, you may receive an email from me to set up a date for an initial conversation—a short (maybe 20-30 minute) encounter to clarify your expectations and needs, and whether or not we want to move forward together.
If I do not have the bandwidth to take on the clients that I want to help, they will be put on a waitlist, and as time allows, I will work through that waitlist. This is how it will begin.
Your Feedback
I value your feedback just as I value your support as subscribers and readers of this publication.
Let me know your impressions and thoughts below
By reviving and marrying the wisdom of our ancestors with our modern scientific endeavors, we will resurrect the one healing art.
Together, we will provide a sliver of this world with what I hope will be medical attention in its most authentic form.
The Pillars of Foundational Health👍🏼 or Foundational Health. And also on the cover “By reviving and marrying the wisdom of our ancestors with our modern scientific endeavors, we resurrect the one healing art.”
The content outline for your book is fabulous. I’m very interested in ancestral methods and practices. Back to basics. Even as little as 50-100 years ago our lifestyle and health were very different. Let’s revisit what worked and learn from that. (I’m just echoing what you are already great at). Most people have a recency bias, so we tend to think the most current information is the most valuable. But that’s not necessarily true.
I listen to podcasts daily, but watch videos infrequently. I have learned a massive amount from health related podcasts. I like to get multiple perspectives on a topic & the repetition helps me learn. Conversational style is good but no more than 2 people including you. One host, one guest. If a third person chimes in , it’s disorienting & harder to follow, especially on audio only. And the extra guest seems frustrated (may be my projection). Do not use music when people are talking. Music at the beginning sounds like a good idea but frankly, if it lasts more than three seconds, I become impatient and feel like it’s wasting time. I vote for no music. Practice the audio multiple times before launching an episode. All speakers must be clear. If I can’t hear it clearly, even if it’s a topic I want to hear about, I will immediately turn it off. And I have no hearing issues. Do not break up the interview with ads. It’s disruptive. Play ads at beginning or end only, if you have to use them. If you use ads, offer a heartfelt sentence about purchasing from these vendors helps you keep the podcast going, and you appreciate our support. Many podcasts have turned into infomercials for guests that are pitching a product. It is lightly veiled, and they suck you in because my golly their product sounds amazing and important. Some products are worth purchasing, others not so much, and it’s hard to tell until you’ve made the purchase. I know you are authentic and will not have someone pitching a product unless you personally have tried it and see value in it or there’s little downside. For example , if you do an episode on curcumin, and the guest sells a curcumin supplement, make sure you are confident in the product, or that you put a disclaimer that the guest is providing information only and for us to use our best judgment in making a purchase. It’s a tricky line, because I’ve purchased very good products from podcast guests and they are products I would not have otherwise known about, but know that we are relying on what products or services you have confidence in because we are a fan of you.
Do not interrupt or talk over the guest. Check yourself multiple times, speak considerably less than the guest. It will still be conversational. If the guest goes over a complex topic, the host should circle back, rephrase, clarify, and break it down for the audience. Everyone will be different, but I like a podcast that is about 50 to 60 minutes for my commute. If the podcast is much shorter than that, it’s not enough time to cover the topic and I’m left with more questions than answers. If the podcast is longer than that, it’s not usually a problem. I just pause it and pick it up at my next opportunity. Three hours is too long, two hours is too long for me. I can’t even get through a two or three hour Tucker or Rogan interview. And I like both of them.
I love that you will be consulting with/accepting patients soon. You are a great teacher and guide. You will be very successful. I’m glad you see the importance of starting slow, and growing slowly.
I’ll think about topics for your podcast and guests to interview and report back later.
You are doing big things. This is a great path. Much needed. We are grateful. ❤️
"The Pillars of Medicine" sounds like a book about allopathic medicine. I personally would hesitate to buy the book. Your second name sounds more appealing. Or, how about "The Foundation of Natural Health".